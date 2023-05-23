Def Leppard Bramall Lane: All the best photos from Sheffield rock legends' homecoming gig
Sheffield’s greatest rockstars were met by the roaring crowd of more than 30,000 fans in a supershow alongside Mötley Crüe for an unforgettable performance. The adoring stadium was treated to hit after hit after hit as the two iconic groups kicked off their World Tour here on home turf.
The show in Sheffield was just the beginning, fans in the UK can still catch the bands in action at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, where they will no doubt deliver another epic performance.
Here are the best photos from the night showing how Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, Vivian Campbell and Rick Allen can still rock the house.