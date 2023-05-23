Def Leppard were welcomed home to Sheffield last night when they played to a packed out crowd at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield’s greatest rockstars were met by the roaring crowd of more than 30,000 fans in a supershow alongside Mötley Crüe for an unforgettable performance. The adoring stadium was treated to hit after hit after hit as the two iconic groups kicked off their World Tour here on home turf.

The show in Sheffield was just the beginning, fans in the UK can still catch the bands in action at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, where they will no doubt deliver another epic performance.

Here are the best photos from the night showing how Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, Vivian Campbell and Rick Allen can still rock the house.

1 . Joe Elliott of Def Leppard performs live at Sheffield Bramall Lane Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe proved once again why they are two of the most iconic and celebrated rock legends of all time at Sheffield's Bramall Lane last night. Photo: Anthony Devlin Photo Sales

2 . Unforgettable John 5 of Mötley Crüe - rock legends in their own right - on stage at Bramall Lane to support Def Leppard for the start of the 'world tour'. Photo: Anthony Devlin Photo Sales

3 . Hysteria Def Leppard and Motley Crue delivered an unforgettable performance to the packed out house at Bramall Lane in Sheffield. Photo: Anthony Devlin Photo Sales

4 . Hit after hit after hit Def Leppard's performance comes just days after playing to just 850 select fans at The Leadmill on May 19. Photo: Anthony Devlin Photo Sales