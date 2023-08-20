News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 41 photos which show the 70s were the best era, including Josephine's nightclub

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 20th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Yes, the 80s were fun, the 90s had their moments and the noughties were passable.

But can any decade really compare to the 70s, which took the swinging 60s and turned them up a notch, bringing us punk and disco, perms and hot pants, and blockbusters like Jaws and Star Wars?

Sheffield didn't miss out on the good times, as these retro photos of people in the city living their best lives during the 1970s show.

The archive images include popular events from the era, which drew big crowds to Hillsborough Park, Crookes Valley Park and Victoria Quays.

Fargate, Exchange Street and Haymarket in Sheffield city centre can be seen bustling with shoppers, and the pictures also show some of the popular department stores of the day including Pauldens and Walsh's, which have long since gone, and Atkinsons, which is the sole survivor.

Pubs and nightclubs we flocked to back then included Josephine's, on Barker's Pool, and Fiesta, on Arundel Gate. There's something in our gallery too for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, with photos of fans and players at Bramall Lane and Hillsborough.

From hovercraft racing to skiing in Meersbrook Park, these nostalgic images show people certainly knew how to let their hair down back then, when it wasn't permed at least.

If you were lucky enough to be around back then, these photos should take you back and get the memories flowing.

New Disco at Bailey's Nightclub, Sheffield, in 1972

1. Bailey's Nightclub

New Disco at Bailey's Nightclub, Sheffield, in 1972

Go Go dancing competition at the Penny Farthing Club, Sheffield, in February 1970. Pictured are Betty Nixon, Avril Cochrane and Christine Hague

2. Penny Farthing Club

Go Go dancing competition at the Penny Farthing Club, Sheffield, in February 1970. Pictured are Betty Nixon, Avril Cochrane and Christine Hague

Hallamshire Ski Club at Meersbrook Park, Sheffield, in March 1970

3. Meersbrook Park

Hallamshire Ski Club at Meersbrook Park, Sheffield, in March 1970

A host of Sunday School May Queens on the raised dias at Firth Park for the annual Whit Sing in May 1970

4. May Queens

A host of Sunday School May Queens on the raised dias at Firth Park for the annual Whit Sing in May 1970

