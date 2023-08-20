Can any decade really compare to the 70s, which took the swinging 60s and turned them up a notch, bringing us punk and disco, perms and hot pants, and blockbusters like Jaws and Star Wars?

Yes, the 80s were fun, the 90s had their moments and the noughties were passable.

Sheffield didn't miss out on the good times, as these retro photos of people in the city living their best lives during the 1970s show.

The archive images include popular events from the era, which drew big crowds to Hillsborough Park, Crookes Valley Park and Victoria Quays.

Fargate, Exchange Street and Haymarket in Sheffield city centre can be seen bustling with shoppers, and the pictures also show some of the popular department stores of the day including Pauldens and Walsh's, which have long since gone, and Atkinsons, which is the sole survivor.

Pubs and nightclubs we flocked to back then included Josephine's, on Barker's Pool, and Fiesta, on Arundel Gate. There's something in our gallery too for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, with photos of fans and players at Bramall Lane and Hillsborough.

From hovercraft racing to skiing in Meersbrook Park, these nostalgic images show people certainly knew how to let their hair down back then, when it wasn't permed at least.

If you were lucky enough to be around back then, these photos should take you back and get the memories flowing.

