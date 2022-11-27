News you can trust since 1887
These are some of the best photos of Sheffield Ski Village during its heyday
Sheffield retro: 23 of the best Ski Village photos from 80s, 90s and 2000s, including Adventure Mountain

Its fire-scarred slopes are today a blot on the city’s horizon but Sheffield Ski Village was once one of Europe’s premier attractions.

By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago

These photos, from the Ski Village’s opening in 1988 to the noughties, show how popular the artificial ski resort, which in its heyday was said to be the continent’s biggest, attracting 180,000 visitors a year, used to be. The nostalgic selection of pictures from The Star’s archives includes the spectacular ski display put on for the official opening in 1998, youngsters getting an adrenaline rush on the Thunder Valley toboggan run and the unveiling of the Adventure Mountain outdoor theme park.

This photo gallery also reveals how Sheffield Ski Village boasted apres-ski entertainment to match the best of resorts, featuring the fondly remembered Village Inn and images of revellers partying at a huge New Year’s Eve bash. Since the Ski Village was destroyed by fire in 2012, various schemes to revive the site have fallen by the wayside. The latest proposals are for a ‘Gravity Park’ including sledging and zip wires. As the wait goes on for Sheffield Ski Village’s rebirth, in whatever form that may be, take a trip down memory lane with these photos of happier days on its slopes.

1. Thunder Valley

Alex Burkinshaw (7) makes his way down the new Thunder Valley Toboggan run at the Sheffield Ski Village.

Photo: Waistell

2. Sheffield Sharks Ski Club

Pictured at the Sheffield Ski Village, where a ski fundraising challenge was held to raise cash for the NSPCC, are youngsters from the Sheffield Sharks Ski Club, with David Gault, director of operations at Sheffield Futures centre

Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

3. Village Inn

The Village Inn at Sheffield Ski Village in January 2005

Photo: Roger Nadal

4. Ski awards

Pictured at the Sheffield Ski Village, Stewart Smith, Norman and Molly Gill are seen with members of the Sharks Ski Club. who took first place in the Sports Club of the Year Awards presented by the Foundation for Sport and the Arts.

Photo: Mike Waistell

