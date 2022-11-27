These photos, from the Ski Village’s opening in 1988 to the noughties, show how popular the artificial ski resort, which in its heyday was said to be the continent’s biggest, attracting 180,000 visitors a year, used to be. The nostalgic selection of pictures from The Star’s archives includes the spectacular ski display put on for the official opening in 1998, youngsters getting an adrenaline rush on the Thunder Valley toboggan run and the unveiling of the Adventure Mountain outdoor theme park.

This photo gallery also reveals how Sheffield Ski Village boasted apres-ski entertainment to match the best of resorts, featuring the fondly remembered Village Inn and images of revellers partying at a huge New Year’s Eve bash. Since the Ski Village was destroyed by fire in 2012, various schemes to revive the site have fallen by the wayside. The latest proposals are for a ‘Gravity Park’ including sledging and zip wires. As the wait goes on for Sheffield Ski Village’s rebirth, in whatever form that may be, take a trip down memory lane with these photos of happier days on its slopes.