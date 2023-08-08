It's more than four decades since a seven-year-old 'Naz' stepped into the boxing gym in Wincobank which would change his life.

Sheffield's 'Prince' Naseem Hamed will be a proud dad when he watches his son Aadam Hamed make his professional boxing debut on the undercard of the Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois bout in Wroclaw, Poland, on August 26.

It's more than two decades since Naz, as he was popularly known, retired from boxing in 2002, aged just 28, after a glittering career in which he won 36 fights as a pro and lost just once, to the great Marco Antonio Barrera in 2001.

This retro photo gallery shows a young Naz both in and out of the ring, from his schoolboy exploits to his early days as a pro, and with some of the key figures in his life, including his family, the legendary trainer Brendan Ingle and fellow boxing great Herol 'Bomber' Graham.

Hamed grew up in Wincobank, Sheffield, with his eight siblings and their parents, who had come to the UK from Yemen. Having worked at a steelworks, his father took over the corner shop on Newman Road and the family lived in the flat above.

Hamed was seven when his father took him to the famous boxing gym just down the road, run by the legendary trainer Brendan Ingle, because he and his brother had been getting picked on at school. He quickly developed a passion for the sport and after impressing as an amateur he turned professional in 1992, aged just 18, and beat Steven Robinson to win the WBO featherweight title as a 21-year-old in 1995.

His swaggering style and spectacular ring entrances made him a huge draw and he was soon able to afford a 10-bedroom £3.3 million mansion in Sheffield, with his net worth at one time estimated at £50m.

He was sadly forced to quit the sport early due to chronic problems with his hands but the dad-of-two, now living in Windsor, is hoping Aadam can follow in his twinkling footsteps.

Undefined: H2

Undefined: H2

1 . Bomber Graham with Naseem Hamed. Sheffield's Bomber Graham pictured with a young hopeful(12 year old Naseem Hamed) who has won his first fight at the Cutlers Hall . Sheffield boxing great Herol Bomber Graham with a 12-year-old Naseem Hamed, who had won his first fight at the Cutlers' Hall. Photo Sales

2 . Schoolboy champion Harold Morton, of the La-Planta Social Club,presents the trophy to Naseem Hamed (13), National Schoolboy Five Stone Champion, watched by Rita Marriott, club secetary of the St. Thomas Boys Club, Wincobank. Mr Morton also presented a cheque for £200 to the club. Photo Sales

3 . Teen 'Prince' A 13-year-old Naseem Hamed, of Newman Rd, Wincobank, pictured at the St Thomas Gym, having made the National Semi final of the School Boys Championship. Photo Sales

4 . Champion at Ponds Forge in 1995 'Prince' Naseem Hamed holds aloft his belt after winning the European bantamweight title by beating Vincenzo Belcastro at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, on May 11, 1995. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6