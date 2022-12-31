Sheffield retro: 16 photos of clubbers enjoying 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher party at Don Valley stadium
It was a bash fit to end a millennium, as these great photos of clubbers dancing the night away at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium show.
Hundreds of revellers soaked up the atmosphere and partied like it was 1999 – because it was, for a few hours at least – at the special Gatecrasher event that year. These pictures should help bring that epic night back to life for those who were there and those who wish they had been, capturing the celebrations as they do in all their noisy, sweaty, joyous glory.
However you’re planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve this year and welcome in 2023, you’d be hard pushed to do so in greater style than these clubbers. Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in this photo gallery from that special night in Sheffield which ushered in the new millennium?