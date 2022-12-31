News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 16 photos of clubbers enjoying 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher party at Don Valley stadium

It was a bash fit to end a millennium, as these great photos of clubbers dancing the night away at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium show.

By Robert Cumber
3 minutes ago

Hundreds of revellers soaked up the atmosphere and partied like it was 1999 – because it was, for a few hours at least – at the special Gatecrasher event that year. These pictures should help bring that epic night back to life for those who were there and those who wish they had been, capturing the celebrations as they do in all their noisy, sweaty, joyous glory.

However you’re planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve this year and welcome in 2023, you’d be hard pushed to do so in greater style than these clubbers. Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in this photo gallery from that special night in Sheffield which ushered in the new millennium?

1. Party of a lifetime

Millennium revellers at the Don Valley stadium for the special Gatecrasher New Year's Eve event

Photo: Andrew Partridge

2. Ushering in the new millennium

Revellers at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium for the 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher event. From Doncaster are, left to right, Carly Ball, 20, Roz De-aragues, 21, Adele Williams,20 and Dave Twomey, 20.

Photo: Andrew Partridge

3. Celebrating New Year's Eve with friends

Revellers at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium for the 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher event.

Photo: Andrew Partridge

4. Huge party

Revellers at Sheffield's Don Valley stadium for the 1999 New Year's Eve Gatecrasher event.

Photo: Andrew Partridge

