This retro photo gallery shows families cooling down in a long-since demolished lido, drinkers enjoying a night out at some of the city's most missed pubs and much more

Almost everyone will tell you the era in which they grew up was the best to be alive but these photos show the 1980s were certainly a good time to be around in Sheffield.

It was the decade of shoulder pads and leg warmers, during which Madonna and Michael Jackson vied for chart supremacy and Arnold Schwarzenegger and Eddie Murphy were among the biggest movie stars.

This retro photo gallery shows families in Sheffield cooling down in the long-since demolished lido at Millhouses Park and taking the plunge at Attercliffe Swimming Baths.

Several much-missed pubs and their unforgettable landlords feature too, including the one-of-a-kind Stone House on Church Street in Sheffield city centre and the Arbourthorne Hotel, which Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday stars joined forces to reopen.

The 80s also saw music lovers pack out Bramall Lane for one of the city's most legendary concerts when Bruce Springsteen came to town, while popular events of the era included the Star Walk and the Lord Mayor's Parade.

Hanrahan's Bar Staff at Hanrahan's Bar, on Glossop Road, Sheffield, 1984

Cheers Alan Maxfield, manager of the Stone House Pub, on Church Street, Sheffield city centre, in June 1988

Royal visit Prince Charles meets well-wishers outside the Cutlers Hall on a visit to Sheffield in November 1988

The Boss at Bramall Lane Bruce Springsteen in concert at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, in July 1988

