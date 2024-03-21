Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The opening date for a new upmarket Sheffield city centre hotel with a rooftop bar and restaurant has been confirmed.

The 154-room Radisson Blu Hotel on Pinstone Street, overlooking Sheffield's Peace Gardens, is set to welcome its first guests on June 10, 2024, it has been announced.

The new Radisson Blu hotel in Sheffield, with a rooftop bar and restaurant overlooking the Peace Gardens, is due to open on June 10, 2024

Rooms for the new 'upper mid-scale' hotel, with its refurbished Victorian façade along Pinstone Street, will be available to book from Monday, March 25.

As well as its rooftop restaurant and bar, the new Radisson Blu hotel will feature conference facilities and flexible event space, making it, in the council's words 'the premier destination to stay within the city'.

The hotel is a major part of the £480 million Heart of the City regeneration project, run by Sheffield Council and its development partner Queensberry, which also includes new shops, homes, offices and leisure space.

'A unique addition to the city centre'

The council has described the hotel as a 'key driver in helping to attract new commercial opportunities to the city centre'.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield Council's Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said: "We are very excited that work on our new Radisson Blu hotel is nearing completion. The view from the rooftop restaurant, overlooking the Peace Gardens, is a unique addition to the city centre and we can’t wait for the hotel’s guests and city centre visitors to enjoy it for themselves in June."

Councillor Ben Miskell, Queensberry project director Andrew Davison and Valerie Donaldson, general manager of the new Radisson Blu Hotel in Sheffield.

He added: "The hotel is in a phenomenal location to succeed, seconds away from world-class public realm in the Peace Gardens and Pound’s Park, market leading office buildings, and Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall. All of this will help us as we continue to drive forward our economy and really see Sheffield on the up."

How much will it cost to stay at Radisson Blu Hotel Sheffield?

Prices for the Radisson Blu Hotel Sheffield have not yet been announced but rooms at the four-star Radisson Blu Hotel Birmingham start at £86, according to the Radisson Hotels website.

The Star previously reported how Pinstone Street outside the new hotel would have to be dug up to create a new 'pedestrian and cycle zone' with 'improved paving materials and planting'.

The council said it would work closely with the hotel and other city centre businesses and users to minimise any disruption while the improvements are made.

Andrew Davison, project director for Queensberry, said: "This hotel will set a new benchmark in quality accommodation and style, becoming the no 1 destination within the city for any event, whether it’s a conference, celebrational event or just an overnight stay.

"Radisson Hotel Group is a leading brand and operator of hotels and having this international and well renowned brand over the door, demonstrates the strength and attraction of Sheffield."

Valerie Donaldson, general manager of Radisson Blu Sheffield, said: "Sheffield is undergoing significant investment right now, and we are thrilled to be a part of the transformation of the city."