Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Menswear retailer Yards Store is set to become the latest new name in Sheffield city centre, opening on Friday within the Heart of the City development.

The new Sheffield Yards Store, which will be located on Pinstone Street alongside the new Fjällräven Sheffield store, has announced it will open on March 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It forms part of Heart of the City – the high profile city centre development scheme led by Sheffield City Council and the developer Queensberry.

Yards Store

Announcing the new store opening, director and co-owner Tim Gardiner, said: "With the severe challenges that retailers in the UK have been experiencing, we believe there are great high street location opportunities for independent retailers such as us, the key is to have a distinct identity and a carefully curated brand line-up, and this is what our team has achieved with the new Sheffield store.

"We believe that Sheffield is the ideal location to host our continued development of the Yards Store brand, coupled with its close proximity to the great outdoors, we feel it will sit perfectly among the existing retail and hospitality offering that Sheffield has been successfully evolving."

Coun Ben Miskell, chairman of Sheffield Council's of Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee is pleased to see another store opening within the re-development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It’s fantastic to see Yards Store opening on the same day as the neighbouring Fjällräven store. Both stores truly enhance the fashion offering in the city centre and I’m confident both brands will prove to be extremely popular with our shoppers.

"Sheffield is on the up. With Heart of the City as a key catalyst, we are transforming the city centre into a vibrant destination where people can relax, shop, enjoy a drink, dine, live and work."

Originally founded in 2016, Yards Store opened its first store in Macclesfield, before relocating to Manchester in 2019. The Sheffield store is the company's second. The neighbouring Fjällräven store will also be the second of its kind in the country.