Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A road outside a flagship new hotel in Sheffield city centre will be dug up within weeks of it opening.

Pinstone Street will be turned into a ‘pedestrian and cycle zone’ with ‘improved paving materials and planting’ extending from Fargate to the top of The Moor. Work is set to start ‘towards the end of 2024’ and last more than a year, Sheffield City Council says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as a four-star Radisson Hotel prepares to open on Pinstone Street in summer. The 154-bedroom hotel - set behind a preserved Victorian facade - will have a high-end rooftop restaurant with ‘stunning’ views over the Peace Gardens.

Pinstone Street will be dug up within weeks of a Radisson Hotel opening in Sheffield city centre

It forms part of Sheffield City Council’s £480m Heart of the City II project funded by the taxpayer.

Pinstone Street was largely closed to traffic during the first wave of the pandemic in summer 2020 and a wider ‘semi-permanent’ pavement installed to allow social distancing. Now it will be ‘transformed with an extension of the high-quality landscaping on Fargate,’ the city council says.

A spokesperson said work would last more than a year.

“Our construction programme is being developed with our contractor Galliford Try, and we expect that the delivery of the improvements will take around 15 months, with an expected start on site towards the end of 2024.”

Pinstone Street was largely closed to traffic during the first wave of the pandemic and a wider ‘semi-permanent’ pavement installed to allow social distancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to provide more space for events, seating at cafes and restaurants and create a high quality link through the city centre, connecting into the Heart of the City.