Heart of the City: Road outside new Radisson Hotel in Sheffield to be dug up to create cycle lane
and live on Freeview channel 276
A road outside a flagship new hotel in Sheffield city centre will be dug up within weeks of it opening.
Pinstone Street will be turned into a ‘pedestrian and cycle zone’ with ‘improved paving materials and planting’ extending from Fargate to the top of The Moor. Work is set to start ‘towards the end of 2024’ and last more than a year, Sheffield City Council says.
It comes as a four-star Radisson Hotel prepares to open on Pinstone Street in summer. The 154-bedroom hotel - set behind a preserved Victorian facade - will have a high-end rooftop restaurant with ‘stunning’ views over the Peace Gardens.
It forms part of Sheffield City Council’s £480m Heart of the City II project funded by the taxpayer.
Pinstone Street was largely closed to traffic during the first wave of the pandemic in summer 2020 and a wider ‘semi-permanent’ pavement installed to allow social distancing. Now it will be ‘transformed with an extension of the high-quality landscaping on Fargate,’ the city council says.
A spokesperson said work would last more than a year.
“Our construction programme is being developed with our contractor Galliford Try, and we expect that the delivery of the improvements will take around 15 months, with an expected start on site towards the end of 2024.”
The aim is to provide more space for events, seating at cafes and restaurants and create a high quality link through the city centre, connecting into the Heart of the City.
The spokesperson added: “The pedestrian and cycle zone on Pinstone Street (between Fargate and Cross Burgess Street), and Surrey Street (between Pinstone Street and Norfolk Street), will operate in the same way as Fargate whereby between 10am and 6pm this area will only be used by pedestrians and cyclists, and outside of these times access will be provided for vehicles that need access to businesses for loading/unloading and servicing."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.