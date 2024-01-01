Next year will be a big one for 'delivery' of longstanding schemes

Sheffield is a city that is constantly changing - as shown by these projects you’ll soon love to see.

2024 will be a huge year for the £470m Heart of the City II mega-project with several big chunks set to launch including an upmarket hotel, massive food hall and historic workshops.

We can expect some sort of progress in the old John Lewis building after it was snapped up Urban Splash in summer promising to crack on with converting and reopening bits within six months.

Next year we can also expect a decision on two of Sheffield City Council’s most important assets - Moorfoot and the Central Library.

Meadowhall has pushed its huge extension back to 2029 but two vitally important shop openings are due next year.

The Olympic Legacy Park is continuing to change the face of Attercliffe with more developments due to be rolled out. There could also be progress for several schemes which have been sat on millions for up to three years including Castlegate, Attercliffe and the Ski Village.

Read on for the schemes set to shape Sheffield into the future.

1 . Radisson Blu Hotel This upscale hotel will open in 2024 bringing unheard of glamour to the city centre. It will front on to traffic-free Pinstone Street and boast a beautiful Victorian facade, swanky rooms and a roof terrace with the city’s best views. Set to change Sheffield’s image overnight. Photo: HLM Architects Photo: HLM Architects Photo Sales

2 . Cambridge Street Collective Much written about and much delayed, the city’s biggest food hall - with no fewer than 16 kitchens - will open on April 1. Based in the former Henry’s wine bar which has been bolted on to a huge new building to the rear, it will test the theory that food and drink can replace retail in the city centre. Photo: Heart of City Development Photo Sales

3 . Leah's Yard Also set to open on April 1 after more than a year of delays, this former Little Mester’s workshop will be the heritage jewel in the Heart of the City II development and feature shops, cafes, workshops and offices. Photo: Sheffield City Council Photo Sales