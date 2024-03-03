Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developers have issued a timeline for a revamp of the former Cole Brothers store in Sheffield amid concerns it could take years.

Urban Splash is "very close" to signing a 250-year lease for the Barker’s Pool building with owner Sheffield City Council and launch public consultation in April.

Mark Latham, Urban Splash regeneration director and images of the Cole Brothers building today and in the future.

It hopes to stage one-off and pop-up events on the ground floor by the end of summer and gain planning permission by the end of 2024, according to Mark Latham, development director at Urban Splash.

Redevelopment is set to start towards the end of 2025 and last until the end of 2027 - if everything goes to plan and there is the interest from occupiers, he added.

The firm has put forward plans to turn the building into cafes, shops, offices and events space.

Urban Splash has been revamping Park Hill flats since 2004 and some Star readers were concerned 'Cole Store' could also take 20 years.

Mr Latham said: "It’s a very different problem. It’s a single building and a very significant, prime site and we’re almost coming in at the end of significant regeneration that’s achieved so much. It’s an usual position for us. More often we are in at the beginning having to change minds.

"With Cole Store, there’s a huge amount of goodwill and memories."