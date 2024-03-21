Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Contractors and council chiefs will "carefully consider" the phasing of works to dig up the road outside Sheffield’s top hotel within weeks of it opening.

And they will "work closely" with Radisson and other businesses to minimise disruption.

How Pinstone Street will look. Inset: Coun Ben Miskell.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield Council's transport, regeneration and climate committee, issued a statement after The Star revealed the potential clash.

Pinstone Street will be turned into a 'pedestrian and cycle zone' with 'improved paving materials and planting' 'towards the end of 2024' with work set to last more than a year.

A four-star Radisson Blu hotel opens on Pinstone Street in summer. The 154-bedroom hotel will have a high-end rooftop restaurant with 'stunning' views over the Peace Gardens.

Coun Miskell said they would try to retain pavement in front of the buildings to allow access to businesses during work.

He said: "We will be working closely with the hotel and other city centre businesses, and users, to minimise any short-term disruption, whilst we make the improvements we have planned in order to turn Pinstone Street and neighbouring streets into a fantastic place for people to live, work and enjoy Sheffield.

"We are looking at the opportunity to retain and reuse the existing high-quality footway in front of the buildings on the west side of Pinstone Street. Integrating this into the project design will retain access to businesses whilst work is underway.