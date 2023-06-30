A fancy new hotel overlooking the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre is rapidly taking shape – and an update about its opening has been issued.

The Radisson Blu Hotel on Pinstone Street will boast a ‘high-end’ rooftop bar and restaurant with ‘stunning views’ over the city once it is complete. The hotel chain has issued an update saying it is now expected to open in the first quarter of 2024. It added that the ‘bar and restaurant details are still being finalised’.

The four-star hotel, which is part of Sheffield City Council's £480 million Heart of the City II transformation, will have 154 bedrooms. Work on the hotel officially began in March 2022 and it was initially scheduled to open in late 2023, suggesting there has been a slight delay.

The Star has previously reported how the council is paying to build the hotel and will retain ownership, with the American firm Radisson agreeing to pay £2.5m a year in rent. The facade of the existing building on Pinstone Street was retained but everything behind it was demolished. The hotel was designed by the Sheffield firm HLM Architects, with the Irish company McLaughlin & Harvey contracted to build the hotel. The council’s development partner is a company called Queensberry.

How the new Radisson Blu hotel on Pinstone Street in Sheffield city centre is set to look once completed. It is expected to open in early 2024. Photo: HLM Architects

When work on the hotel began 16 months ago, Councillor Mazher Iqbal, the council’s executive member for regeneration, called it a perfect example of the council’s ambition to create the ‘right environment for us to attract premium brands to Sheffield’.