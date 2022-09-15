Others will have restricted access and parking bans for the event, which is set to attract thousands of runners.

The start and finish will be on Arundel Gate, which will be shut from 4am to 4pm on Sunday September 25, with the race starting at 9.30am. Surrey Street will also be closed for the same period.

Thousands are expected to take part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The route runs out of the city along Ecclesall Road, round Endcliffe Park, via Rustlings Road and Brocco Bank, before returning the same way.

Those roads will be closed from 8.30am until 11.30am. Some in the city centre, including Pinstone Street, Union Street and Charles Street, will be closed from 8.30am until 12.15pm.

The race is being organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, with Sheffield City Council.

The route.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, director of operations, at Run For All, apologised for the disruption.

He said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming runners to the city of Sheffield for the Sheffield 10K. Unfortunately, an event of this scale does mean some road closures are necessary to ensure the safety of all involved.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and will lift the closures as soon as possible.”

As well as roads, the race will require the closure of junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders, he added.

They include: A61 ring road, Arundel Gate, Brocco Bank, Charter Row, Charles Street, Ecclesall Road, Endcliffe Vale Road, Furnival Gate, Graham Road, Hangingwater Road (southbound), Moore Street, Norfolk Street, Oakbrook Road (eastbound), Riverdale Road, Rustlings Road (eastbound), Surrey Street and Union Street.

A full list of road closures, parking bans and ‘no waiting’ orders, including approximate times, is here: https://www.runforall.com/media/s3xaydc1/2022-sheffield-10k-road-closure-poster.pdf

Official partner charities: Cavendish Cancer, Macmillan Cancer Support, Paces, Sheffielf Futures, St Lukes Sheffield Hospice, Snowdrop project, Sheffield Hospitals Charity, Roundabout, The Children’s Hospital Charity and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

Sponsors: Sheffield City Council, High 5, Arla Protein, Coopah, Water In A Box, The Yorkshire Society, Shokz, Up and Running, Gopuff and Marathon Photos Live.