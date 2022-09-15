News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Drivers warned of road closures starting at 4am for Sheffield 10K

Roads will be closed from 4am until 4pm for the Sheffield 10K, organisers have warned.

By David Walsh
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 7:00 pm

Others will have restricted access and parking bans for the event, which is set to attract thousands of runners.

The start and finish will be on Arundel Gate, which will be shut from 4am to 4pm on Sunday September 25, with the race starting at 9.30am. Surrey Street will also be closed for the same period.

Read More

Read More
Famous Sheffield sandwich shop Lily's on Penistone Road facing 'impossible' elec...
Thousands are expected to take part.

Most Popular

The route runs out of the city along Ecclesall Road, round Endcliffe Park, via Rustlings Road and Brocco Bank, before returning the same way.

Those roads will be closed from 8.30am until 11.30am. Some in the city centre, including Pinstone Street, Union Street and Charles Street, will be closed from 8.30am until 12.15pm.

The race is being organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, with Sheffield City Council.

NEWS: Tesco Express bids to open on premium city street

The route.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, director of operations, at Run For All, apologised for the disruption.

He said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming runners to the city of Sheffield for the Sheffield 10K. Unfortunately, an event of this scale does mean some road closures are necessary to ensure the safety of all involved.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and will lift the closures as soon as possible.”

As well as roads, the race will require the closure of junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders, he added.

NEWS: Sheffield prepares to shutdown for Queen's funeral

They include: A61 ring road, Arundel Gate, Brocco Bank, Charter Row, Charles Street, Ecclesall Road, Endcliffe Vale Road, Furnival Gate, Graham Road, Hangingwater Road (southbound), Moore Street, Norfolk Street, Oakbrook Road (eastbound), Riverdale Road, Rustlings Road (eastbound), Surrey Street and Union Street.

A full list of road closures, parking bans and ‘no waiting’ orders, including approximate times, is here: https://www.runforall.com/media/s3xaydc1/2022-sheffield-10k-road-closure-poster.pdf

NEWS: Delayed Container Park set to affect Christmas attractions

Official partner charities: Cavendish Cancer, Macmillan Cancer Support, Paces, Sheffielf Futures, St Lukes Sheffield Hospice, Snowdrop project, Sheffield Hospitals Charity, Roundabout, The Children’s Hospital Charity and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

Sponsors: Sheffield City Council, High 5, Arla Protein, Coopah, Water In A Box, The Yorkshire Society, Shokz, Up and Running, Gopuff and Marathon Photos Live.

NEWS: Masterchef contestant brings back artisan market

NEWS: Rare and Racy to stand empty for years​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please