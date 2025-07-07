A lot is riding on a new park in Sheffield city centre after a string of closures and a rise in anti-social behaviour in the area.

Castlegate has been left reeling by the abrupt closure of Department food hall in Castle House, the former Co-op department store on Angel Street.

It was hoped the venue, previously called Kommune, would trigger redevelopment when it opened in 2019.

But today the area is blighted by shuttered shops including Wilko, a Co-op supermarket, Patriot Games, Cooplands bakers and Poundland.

Plans for Kings Tower, 40-storey flats between High Street and King Street, have stalled. And the Old Town Hall is rotting away, apparently untouched for 30 years.

Meanwhile, street drinkers and addicts scare visitors as they fight, yell and pass out. Locals say they rarely interact with others, the fights are mostly “handbags” and although they can appear dead to the untrained eye, they usually come round after 20 minutes.

The Star spoke to shopkeepers who - like many - are pinning their hopes on a new park which is being created on the Sheffield Castle site between Exchange Street, Haymarket and the River Don.

Costing about £20m after budget increases, it is due to open in late 2026, or early 2027, showcase archaeological remains and ‘daylight’ the long-culverted River Sheaf.

Zerzghi Mehari opened Chattercups cafe on Castle Street last month.

He said: “It’s a bit quiet, but business is picking up. I’m hoping for the park to open soon and bring a lot of people.”

Another new city centre park, Pound’s Park on Wellington Street, is popular and has helped businesses in the area, albeit on a smaller scale.

On Haymarket there is more investment. A cafe called Coffee Rules is under construction between Shipleys Amusements and Heron Foods. Coffee Rules already has several outlets in Manchester.

Another shopkeeper also cited the forthcoming park as the reason he opened on Castlegate in February. But business was “difficult” due to shoplifting, anti-social behaviour, rent and rates.

Empty shops can mean potential - Raccoon Studios opened seven months ago in the former Shoe Zone on the corner of Haymarket and Exchange Street.

It is an artists’ collective that hosts exhibitions, with studio space upstairs and a makers’ shop. It opens on Monday and Wednesday and at weekend for events.

Volunteer Hayden said it was getting busier and she loved it.

“I struggle with my mental health, I’ve been out of work for two years, and coming here has really helped me.”

A long term shopkeeper said he had a “cordial” relationship with the street drinkers and addicts who did not cause him trouble. But the problem was the worst he’d seen in 12 years in the area.

He said: “I can live with it but it’s not great to see all the time: drinking, shouting, swearing and a fair amount of fighting, although they kiss and make up half-an-hour later.

“There’s blatant drugs, they all smoke weed and some have what I think are little crack pipes. They will be comatose for 20 minutes then come round.

“The council needs to get on with this park. I think it will be a nice place, it won’t make it any worse.”

Diane Jarvis, of Sheffield BID, which promotes city centre businesses, said Castlegate had some long-standing challenges but also real potential.

She added: “The creation of a new park on the former Castle Market site will bring much-needed green space and a 500-person event area.

“The uncovering of the River Sheaf and the preservation of Sheffield Castle’s remains will reconnect the area with its heritage, while cultural projects like S1 Artspace and Harmony Works will help inject new life and creativity into the district.

“Sheffield BID’s role is to provide additional support for the business community. Our focus is on helping BID levy payers stay on top of environmental issues affecting commercial premises – such as cleanliness and graffiti.

“More recently, we’ve extended this approach through the introduction of Just Jobs, offering practical support to non-levy payers as well.

“We also recently worked with one of Sheffield’s emerging artists, Grace Jandrell, on a mural for Subway at Haymarket – on a section of the premises prone to repeated tagging.

“It’s a great example of how street art can be part of the solution, and we believe there’s real potential for more creative interventions like this across the area.

“Events will also be key to bringing energy and vibrancy back into this area.

“Alongside the monthly flower market, the Castlegate Festival (co-funded by Sheffield BID) has already shown what’s possible when creativity and community come together. There’s real potential for more – whether through pop-ups, cultural programming, or temporary activations that help reintroduce people to this historic part of the city.

“Progress takes time, but the direction is clear – and we’re committed to playing our part in helping the area move forward.”