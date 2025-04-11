Sheffield city centre art gallery project wins £1m funding to help transform listed building

The former bank building on the corner of Commercial Street and Haymarket, Sheffield that has won £1m of funding for its conversion into a new city centre art gallery by S1 Artspace. Picture: South Yorkshire Mayor's office

A major Sheffield city centre arts project that lost its original venue has won £1m funding from the South Yorkshire Mayor.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has announced the £1 million grant towards the redevelopment by S1 Artspace. The arts organisation is refurbishing the grade II-listed former Yorkshire Bank Chambers on the corner of Commercial Street and Haymarket.

The venue is near the Hallam University department of art and design, which took over the former head post office in Fitzalan Square.

The project forms part of the £20m government-funded Levelling Up Fund that is transforming the city’s birthplace, including creating an urban park revealing the ruins of Sheffield Castle. Major music teaching and performance centre Harmony Works, also on Commercial Street, is another key cultural project funded by the scheme.

Originally, S1 Artspace planned a major development at its former base in Park Hill, including an outdoor sculpture park. This plan fell victim to the pandemic, so another venue had to be sought.

It was announced last year that the renovated bank building would feature two floors of public galleries showcasing new works by local, national and international artists. It will also include artist studios, a community and events space, a research centre, a shop profiling local artists and makers and an independent bar.

Regeneration

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority decided to back the project as part of its investment in South Yorkshire’s cultural industry.

The £1 million Gainshare grant will support the regeneration of the building, which has stood empty for more than a decade, and bring it back into public use.

It follows on from a grant of £50,000 in 2024 to develop the project’s business case.

S1 Artspace has also been awarded a £10,000 Project Viability Grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF) to support the development of the scheme. This is to enable S1 to further refine its vision for the site and ensure that architectural and historical features are preserved and celebrated.

Repair work by heritage specialists Pinnacle Conservation began in February to ensure the structural integrity of the site, make it water-tight and remove outdated interior alterations.

The mayor’s office said that once that work is completed, S1 will launch a public consultation to share its plans and invite public feedback on the project’s design and future use.

Mayor Oliver Coppard said: ““From the Arctic Monkeys to Self Esteem, from the Crucible to Warp Films, from Doncaster’s Danum to Barnsley’s Cooper galleries, Joe Scarborough to Peachzz… South Yorkshire’s cultural and creative talent punches above its weight.

“But for a long time, we haven’t had the scale of infrastructure needed to support our regions artistic talent. Now, not only will S1 Artspace’s new venue provide this much-needed expansion, it will make an invaluable contribution to our heritage by supporting the wider transformation of Sheffield’s Castlegate area into a vibrant destination for visitors and local people.”

S1 Artspace strategic director Louise Hutchinson said: “This additional funding is an important step towards realising our vision for S1 Artspace’s new home.

“The support from SYMCA and the Architectural Heritage Fund demonstrates the confidence in our plans and the importance of cultural investment in the region.

“We are incredibly grateful for their support, which is helping us make progress towards transforming this remarkable building into a dynamic and accessible cultural venue for Sheffield and beyond.”