An investor is being sought to make Sheffield’s tallest tower a reality.

The 40-storey Kings Tower plot between High Street and King Street is for sale.

The site includes full planning consent for 428 ‘co-living’ flats for young professionals and the existing easyHotel on High Street.

Kings Tower is set to replace the former C&A building. | SFGE Properties

Tony Marsden, of SFGE Properties, said it was being marketed after a co-living operator pulled out last year.

He added: “We were obviously disappointed to lose someone who we thought would build the scheme out.

“The agents are pretty confident Sheffield is the right place for this scheme. It will be a fantastic, landmark building and certainly dramatically assist with the redevelopment of Castlegate.

How the 40-storey Kings Tower on High Street could look. | SFGE Properties

“The area is ripe for improvement, it’s very central and has great transport links. We all love Sheffield but we have to convince investors to get involved.”

Sheffield City Council is spending about £26m turning the former Sheffield Castle site into a park set to open at the end of 2026.

Plans for a skyscraper on the site, previously Primark and C&A before that, were first announced in 2019.

At that time it was for at least 22 storeys. SFGE Properties submitted a planning application for a 38-storey Kings Tower in 2020.

In 2022 it was changed to a 40-storey block of 428 ‘co-living’ flats which have communal space.

The plans were approved by Sheffield City Council in January 2024.

Sheffield’s tallest building, St Paul’s Tower, on Arundel Gate, has 32 storeys and stands 331 feet tall.