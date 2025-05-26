Sheffield flats: Investor needed for 40-storey Kings Tower skyscraper with 428 flats

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 26th May 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An investor is being sought to make Sheffield’s tallest tower a reality.

The 40-storey Kings Tower plot between High Street and King Street is for sale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site includes full planning consent for 428 ‘co-living’ flats for young professionals and the existing easyHotel on High Street.

Kings Tower is set to replace the former C&A building.Kings Tower is set to replace the former C&A building.
Kings Tower is set to replace the former C&A building. | SFGE Properties

Tony Marsden, of SFGE Properties, said it was being marketed after a co-living operator pulled out last year.

He added: “We were obviously disappointed to lose someone who we thought would build the scheme out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The agents are pretty confident Sheffield is the right place for this scheme. It will be a fantastic, landmark building and certainly dramatically assist with the redevelopment of Castlegate.

How the 40-storey Kings Tower on High Street could look.How the 40-storey Kings Tower on High Street could look.
How the 40-storey Kings Tower on High Street could look. | SFGE Properties

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Sheffield and the surrounding areas.

“The area is ripe for improvement, it’s very central and has great transport links. We all love Sheffield but we have to convince investors to get involved.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council is spending about £26m turning the former Sheffield Castle site into a park set to open at the end of 2026.

Plans for a skyscraper on the site, previously Primark and C&A before that, were first announced in 2019.

At that time it was for at least 22 storeys. SFGE Properties submitted a planning application for a 38-storey Kings Tower in 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2022 it was changed to a 40-storey block of 428 ‘co-living’ flats which have communal space.

The plans were approved by Sheffield City Council in January 2024.

Sheffield’s tallest building, St Paul’s Tower, on Arundel Gate, has 32 storeys and stands 331 feet tall.

Related topics:SheffieldInvestorsKing StreetSheffield City CouncilSpace

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice