David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 4th Jun 2025, 07:33 BST

Sheffield City Council has made an announcement about the Old Town Hall after the ‘Friends’ group called on it to save ‘one of the most important historic buildings in the city’.

The authority says it had “no plans” to buy the site on Waingate despite what campaigners say is “30 years of total neglect.”

Valerie Bayliss, chair of the Friends of the Old Town Hall, said owner Gary Ata should “get on with it…And if he can’t, or won’t, then the city needs to find a way to do so.”

The city council bought the similarly-dilapidated Salvation Army Citadel on Cross Burgess Street in the city centre after decades stood empty.

But a spokesperson confirmed it would not do the same with the Old Town Hall.

Mr Ata bought the listed building on Waingate for £600,000 in December 2021 and put it in the name of a company called The Court House Apartments (Sheffield) Ltd, indicating a possible future use.

No apparent work has taken place.

In January, he took out two loans on the property, raising hopes repairs could get under way.

But Ms Bayliss says “vandalism continues.”

She added: “The city council is working to restore Castlegate as a vibrant part of the city centre mainly through the restoration of the castle site and creation of a great new park.

“That’s very welcome. But slap bang across the street is the dirty neglected hulk of one of the most important historic buildings in the city.”

She added: “Continued neglect will simply deter investment.”

Sheffield City Council is spending about £26m turning the former Sheffield Castle site into a park, set to open at the end of 2026.

Dating back to 1810, the Old Town Hall has been disused for 30 years, since 1995.

It was built between 1810 and 1895, with an extension in 1955. It was a home of local government and a courthouse, with a spell as police station.

Mr Ata was approached for comment.

