Castlegate crime: Police arrest one and report two for drugs in anti-social behaviour crackdown in Sheffield

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 13th Jun 2025, 07:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police arrested a man, reported two people for drug offences and dealt with several more for anti-social behaviour in Sheffield city centre.

The force said yesterday morning in the Castlegate area officers arrested a man who was wanted for failing to appear at court and carried out stop-and-searches which let to the discovery of two people with drugs.

Officers were seen detaining a man on the Grey-to-Green landscaped street between Lady’s Bridge and Blonk Street, and the River Don and Sheffield Castle site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police were seen making an arrest on the Grey to Green planted walkway by the former Sheffield castle site in Castlegate.placeholder image
Police were seen making an arrest on the Grey to Green planted walkway by the former Sheffield castle site in Castlegate. | Google

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, with The Star’s free daily newsletter

Police said they also reported “a number of” breaches of the new Public Spaces Protection Order to Sheffield City Council.

The PSPO, launched in April, bans certain behaviours in the city centre, including drinking, loitering, begging, drug use and urination in public.

A breach is a criminal offence and can result in a £100 fine or prosecution.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said police carried out daily patrols to combat crime and anti-social behaviour in the city centre, alongside Sheffield City Council.

Related topics:SheffieldPoliceDrugsSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice