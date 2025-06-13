Castlegate crime: Police arrest one and report two for drugs in anti-social behaviour crackdown in Sheffield
The force said yesterday morning in the Castlegate area officers arrested a man who was wanted for failing to appear at court and carried out stop-and-searches which let to the discovery of two people with drugs.
Officers were seen detaining a man on the Grey-to-Green landscaped street between Lady’s Bridge and Blonk Street, and the River Don and Sheffield Castle site.
Police said they also reported “a number of” breaches of the new Public Spaces Protection Order to Sheffield City Council.
The PSPO, launched in April, bans certain behaviours in the city centre, including drinking, loitering, begging, drug use and urination in public.
A breach is a criminal offence and can result in a £100 fine or prosecution.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said police carried out daily patrols to combat crime and anti-social behaviour in the city centre, alongside Sheffield City Council.