Plans for a major city centre redevelopment around the historic Sheffield Castle site have been delayed, after officials decided to change their plans.

Originally expected to be completed in February 2026, the Castlegate Park development is now not due to be completed until the end of 2026, because Sheffield Council bosses want to change the original plans to better display and preserve the historic remains found by archaeologists on the site.

As well as delaying completion, the move will also contribute to a rise in the cost of the project by around £5 million according to official documents.

The Castlegate park project, pictured here, has hit a delay and will not now be completed until the end of 2026. Photo: Sheffield Council | Sheffield Council

Sheffield City Council said in a statement on the project: “A report to Sheffield City Council’s Transport, Regeneration & Climate Committee on April 30 described the necessary redesign of the new park being built in Castlegate, due to the wealth of archaeology found on the site.

“These are technically complex issues, which will need additional planning permission. This means that project will not be completed until the end of 2026.”

It means it will no longer look the same as the artists impressions which have been previously been created.

The report to the Sheffield Council Policy Committee described the additional archaeology found on site as an asset to the future park. but said it has also posed a challenge in terms of updating the design.

The same report warned that the cost of uncovering the River Sheaf, which had been running under the concrete in that part of the city, had risen from the original estimate.

The River Sheaf, where is has been uncovered by the work at the Castlegate site. Photo: Sheffield Council | Sheffield Council

It also reports officials want to work with city centre ambassadors to patrol Castlegate, to stop any anti-social behaviour and create a safe and welcoming environment

It states there are plans to bring in money as income to pay for funding for events, such as tours after the park opens.

The report, by Lucia Lorente-Arnau, a principal development officer, added: “This has been the biggest excavation of Sheffield Castle to date, revealing exciting archaeology that was previously unknown.”

Discoveries have included:

• Previously unknown stone structures on the south side of the motte. These were probably built during or after the reconstruction of around 1270 following the Second Baron’s War

• The remains of the east and west towers of the gatehouse of the castle (probably constructed starting in 1270), with the drawbridge abutments

• The moat of the stone castle exposed

• A 12.5m deep well, probably medieval

• 18th/19th century slaughterhouses and gennel

• Wooden Civil War stakes

• Remains of two cementation steelmaking furnaces, unusual as they shared a single chimney and were built into material surviving from the castle