King Street Sheffield: Plans unveiled for 1,000 flats and another record breaking tower
Shenton Group wants to build Oppidan Tower on King Street, Castlegate, featuring 1,100 apartments.
It would have be twice as many as the company’s Kings Tower project on the former Primark site opposite, which has full planning permission for a 42-storey skyscraper with almost 500 flats and is set to be the city’s tallest.
But a design drawing shows the new Oppidan Tower would be significantly taller.
The firm says: ‘Our proposals for King Street, Sheffield, which would be Yorkshire’s tallest building, include 1,100 co-living homes complementing the 500 in Kings Tower adjacent, with extensive amenities, gym, sky lounge, co-working, retail, bars and restaurants and a large investment in the public realm’.
It also details a third development on the north side of King Street, adjacent to the new skyscraper. It would have 360 flats, shops, offices and leisure facilities, it says.
It states it bought a student and retail property on the street in 2022 and Pearl House, a small student property on the corner of King Street and Haymarket, in 2024.
The purchase ‘completes our site assembly for a 1,200-home redevelopment in the city centre’.
The original Kings Tower is set to have almost 500 flats in a 42-storey high rise between King Street and High Street.
Shenton Group says it is now going through the costing and funding phases ahead of the start of construction.
A Shenton spokesman previously said: “The whole of King Street needs upgrading. We would seek to provide residential on the upper floors and leisure, retail and F&B (food and beverage) at ground to enhance the connection of the retail centre with Castlegate, and create activity and a sense of place.”
He added: “It would be great to have a second tower with a re-designed King Street linking Fargate and Castlegate, but that’s up to the city.”
