The little cat, named Caroline, was said to have been found “in such a distressing state” and was taken to Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in North Anston, Rotherham. She is thought to have been on the streets, unclaimed, for days before she was rescued.

Staff at the sanctuary said Caroline was severely malnourished, dehydrated and in pain. An X-ray revealed she had a leg fracture.

They are asking for donations towards her care and that of the other animals they are looking after.

In a Facebook post, the sanctuary said:

“After further investigations by our vet, it became apparent she had also fractured her leg.

"As we approach Halloween, these and the many more animals we care for, have had enough of being tricked by humans and need treating with love and care. When you donate to Thornberry this is what we spend your money on. Making sure the neglected and mistreated get that second chance they deserve.