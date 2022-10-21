Arctic Monkeys have now released their seventh studio album, The Car.

The Sheffield rock band’s last studio album was in 2018, when they released Tranquillity Base Hotel & Casino.

The long-awaited seventh album features ten songs, including singles There’d Better Be a Mirrorball and Body Paint.

So, here is everything you need to know about The Car.

Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys have a new album out.

Where does The Car album name come from?

The album cover, which was photographed by Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders, shows a white car in an empty parking lot.

The title ‘The Car’ refers to the vehicles mentioned in the lyrics of a few of the songs, such as There’d Better Be a Mirrorball, which was released as a single on 30 August.

Alex Turner sings: “So if you wanna walk me to the car, you oughta know I’ll have a heavy heart” and “So do you wanna walk me to the car? I’m sure to have a heavy heart”.

Whilst track four, Jet Skis On The Moat, refers frequently to jet skis.

The lyrics state: “Jet skis on the moat, they shot it all in CinemaScope, as though it’s the last time you’re gonna ride”.

Then obviously, track six is called The Car itself.

What is the tracklist for The Car?

Track one: There’d Better Be A Mirrorball (4:25)

Track two: Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am (3:11)

Track three: Sculptures Of Anything Goes (3:59)

Track four: Jet Skis On The Moat (3:17)

Track five: Body Paint (4:50)

Track six: The Car (3:18)

Track seven: Big Ideas (3:57)

Track eight: Hello You (4:04)

Track nine: Mr Schwartz (3:30)

Track ten: Perfect Sense (2:47)

Where were the songs recorded?

The songs were recorded in multiple locations.

A 14th century religious home in Suffolk, called Butley Priory or Butley Abbey, was the location for some recordings.

Whilst RAK Studios in London and La Frette Studios in Paris were also used to create the album.

Who wrote and produced The Car album?

Arctic Monkeys have released their seventh album

Arctic Monkeys lead vocalist and frontman Alex Turner wrote all ten songs from his home in Los Angeles.

The album was then produced by frequent collaborator James Ford, alongside guest musicians Tom Rowley, Loren Humphrey and Tyler Parkford.

What music genres are included in The Car album?

The seventh studio album, like the others, features a wide array of genres.

The album includes orchestral rock, lounge pop, baroque pop, funk and even elements of jazz.

The rock band has also drawn influence from soul music, electronic music, glam rock, bossa nova, traditional pop and vintage film soundtracks.

What tracks from The Car have music videos?

There’d Better Be a Mirrorball, Body Paint and I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am were released as singles prior to the album drop - and they each have a music video.

There’d Better Be a Mirrorball was released on 30 August, and the video features the band during the process of recording the album.

The music video was directed by Alex Turner, who brought his own 16mm video camera to document the sessions.

Body Paint was released the following month, and like the previous music video, the video was shot on film.

Finally, I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am was released just two days before the album dropped.

The video featured a live rendition of the track from when Arctic Monkeys performed at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on 22 September.

It was directed by Ben Chappell and Zackery Michael.

Are the Arctic Monkeys going on tour?

Yes, prior to releasing The Car, Arctic Monkeys had already announced a 2023 tour of the United Kingdom, Europe and North America.

Here are the dates for the United Kingdom leg of the tour: