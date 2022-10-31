The mega-mall will be open for 13 hours straight, from 9am to 10pm, on weekdays, plus 9am-8pm on Saturdays and 11am-5pm on Sundays.

Darren Pearce, centre director, said: “We know many people are already started on their Christmas shopping and lots more will begin in the coming weeks, so we’ve extended our opening hours right through November and December to ensure everyone can get the gifts they want at a time that works for them.

“We’ve got a host of stores to suit all budgets and styles, including a number of new additions opening in the coming weeks, and a range of restaurants for people to grab a bite to eat after they finish their Christmas shopping.”

Meadowhall has long opening hours seven days-a-week from now until Christmas

Meadowhall has more than 290 retailers, including more than 50 places to eat and drink, and 12,000 free parking spaces.

Last week it announced its Christmas attractions, including Santa's grotto, would open on November 10.

