Nadia Bychkova has been putting the BBC Breakfast host through his paces at the City Limits Dance Studio on Penistone Road in Hillsborough.

It’s not been all hard work, with the pair finding time during their rehearsals to have a laugh, as a video shared by Mr Walker reveals.

In it, he can be heard praising the ‘beautiful training room’ before the camera pans to the bar where Ms Bychkova pops up behind the counter.

“Apparently there’s a new Yorkshire barmaid around,” he says.

The Ukrainian dancer responds, in her best Yorkshire accent, ‘’ey up, duck. What you having? Pint of bitter?’ before breaking out in laughter.

The pair will be hoping for no more mishaps ahead of Saturday, when the first live show is due to air.

Dan Walker and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova in training ahead of his live Strictly Come Dancing debut (pic: Dan Walker/Twitter)

Mr Walker ended up in hospital after crashing headfirst into a glass window last week, not long before the first show, which was pre-recorded, aired.

He needed a few days off dancing to rest up, but he praised his dance partner for waiting in the car park to check he was OK.

He described her as a ‘friend for life’ and told how he had taken the opportunity to show her around his home city after training.

City Limits was set up in 1980 by Tony and Judith Bennett and sons Dale and Darren.