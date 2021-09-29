Mr Walker, who lives in the city and is an alumni at the University of Sheffield, took his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova to Prithiraj Restaurant, alongside his family.

Whilst there, he was presented with a special cake from chef Sobuj, which read: “Dan Walker, Good luck on SCD, From Prithiraj”.

Mr Walker has since tweeted about the meal, thanking the team for their service and support.

He said the food was “amazing” and the staff were “lovely people”.

The restaurant has long been a favourite of Mr Walker’s, and was featured in a special BBC Breakfast section back in May to celebrate those who had worked hard throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is not the first time that Mr Walker has taken his dance partner for a trip around Sheffield since he began training for Strictly Come Dancing, which started live on BBC last weekend.

BBC presenter Dan Walker and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova went for a meal at Prithiraj Indian Restaurant on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield last night after taking part in their first live show on Saturday. (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy.

Last week the BBC Breakfast host took Ms Bychkova to City Limits on Penistone Road in Hillsborough to enjoy some dance training.

He is also said to have showed her around his home city afterwards, as well as introducing her to his wife and children, as he called her a ‘friend for life’ in a post on social media.

During the day they visited a local hairdressers – Capelli Hair on Hunters Bar – before having some food at his family home.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing though, as a few weeks ago Mr Walker was hospitalised after sustaining a head injury while preparing for his Strictly Come Dancing debut after crashing headfirst into a glass window.

The 44-year-old broadcaster had to take a small break from dancing to get some rest, but his CT scan came back clear and he was back training in no time.

The first live show, which aired on Saturday, saw Mr Walker and Ms Bychkova performing a Quickstep.