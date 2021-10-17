The couple, who danced the cha cha cha to MC Hammer’s hit Can’t Touch This last night, were the second couple to be told they’re through to next week’s show.

They were so excited at the news that Dan stumbled on stage.

They had been third from bottom on the judges’ votes, scoring 26. Comedian Judi Love and partner Graziano di Prima, the couple below them, were the first to be told they face the dance-off to stay on the show.

Claudia Winkleman asked Dan how he felt, having his confidence knocked last week for his foxtrot performance in the Hollywood-themed show.

He replied: “Foxtrot, fox-what? We’ve moved on. Last week I made a mistake. I learned a valuable lesson from it as well.”

Dan said he enjoyed being told early in the show that he was safe, rather than having to wait right until the end.

Nadiya revealed that Dan is so tired from training after getting up early to appear on BBC Breakfast that he falls asleep on the dancefloor.

Dan Walker, one of the stars of Strictly Come Dancing

She said he never complains, adding: “He’s loving it.”

Dan’s mum got another mention for praising the car parking when she visited last week, rather than praising her son.

“If I’m honest, I still can’t quite believe it’s me out there”

Dan got the thumbs up for his routine from his children, he revealed on Twitter today, saying: “My kids have watched this so many times today. They are all proud… which is lovely.

“If I’m honest, I still can’t quite believe it’s me out there. I have SO much to learn but ‘school’ has never been so much fun.

“Thanks for the support & thank you @NadiyaBychkova”.

The star said he was pleased to get more support from Prithiraj restaurant, joking that he’s always wanted to be in a curry house window.