SHEFFIELD NEWS: Latest updates as 11 drug dealers are jailed for more than 40 years
The top stories so far include the ongoing probe after a Covid lab returned just four positive results from Sheffield out of 2,400 tests, and 11 drug dealers being jailed for a total of more than 40 years.
Our court reporter reveals how a dog owner was forced to give up his pet after a ‘ferocious’ and ‘unprovoked’ attack left him afraid to go out walking.
And our business reporter has news from the Great Northern Conference held in Sheffield yesterday, including a call for 5,000 more tech workers in the city to meet demand in the growing industry.
Drug dealers jailed for more than 40 years
Eleven drug dealers have been jailed for more than 40 years between them after being caught by police in Sheffield as part of Operation River.
Excitement growing ahead of Little Amal’s arrival
There’s a real buzz in the city centre, with lots happening as Sheffield prepares to welcome the 3.5-metre-tall Syrian refugee puppet.
Our reporter Alastair Ulke has been enjoying the atmosphere, and you can read his report here.
Giant puppet of Syrian refugee girl coming to Sheffield today
Sheffield is today set to welcome Little Amal, a 3.5-metre-tall puppet of a Syrian refugee, who has travelled hundreds of miles across Europe after setting off from Turkey in July.
There’s lots happening in the city centre today to celebrate her arrival.
For more about what’s taking place, and the full story behind Little Amal, click here.
Plans to regenerate city centre building unveiled by 23-year-old who gave up £100,000 a year job to become property developer
A new restaurant is set to open in a distinctive Sheffield city centre building after a 23-year-old who quit his £100,000 a year job to become a property developer unveiled plans to breathe new life into the site.
More delays on M1 near Sheffield
Two lanes on the M1 southbound have been closed near Sheffield, causing queues to form from junction 32 on the M18.
National Highways Yorkshire said traffic officers were on the scene attending to a broken down HGV in lane three on the M1 southbound between junction 31 for Aston and junction 30 for Barlborough.
More than 5,000 tech workers needed in Sheffield, with average wage of £34,000 on offer
Sheffield has more than 5,000 tech vacancies which need to be filled fast if the city is to remain competitive, a business leader told the Great Northern Conference.
David Richards, boss of software firm WANdisco, said the city had to scale up training to meet demand - which is growing at 30 per cent a year - or miss out on growth and prosperity.
More bus services cancelled due to driver shortage
More bus services in Sheffield have been cancelled today due to the ongoing driver shortage.
Stagecoach Yorkshire this morning said its number 120 buses from Ranmoor, Crystal Peaks and Halfway, its number 25 buses from Bradway and Woodhouse, and its number 52 buses from Hillsborough and Heavygate were all affected.
Sheffield ticket holder claims £10,000 a month National Lottery prize
A Sheffield ticket holder has come forward to claim the £10,000 a month National Lottery Set for Life prize.
A winner from Barnsley, meanwhile, has laid claim to a £75,000 EuroMillions prize.
Mum killed waiting for children had a ‘gorgeous heart and a beautiful smile’
Tributes have been paid to a mum-of-two who was killed while waiting for her children near a Sheffield school, after her funeral took place.
Rita Magni was resting at a bus stop at the junction of Phillimore Road and Eleanor Street, in Darnall, when an out-of-control car knocked her down on October 4.
Following her funeral this week, her family told how she had a ‘gorgeous heart and a beautiful smile’.
