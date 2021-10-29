M1 traffic: Rush hour queues forming from M18 near Sheffield as lanes blocked by broken down HGV

National Highways Yorkshire has said traffic officers are on the scene attending to a broken down HGV in lane three on the M1 southbound between junction 31 for Aston and junction 30 for Barlborough.

They have closed lanes three and four on the motorway, causing queues to form from the M18.

Recovery is due shortly, according to National Highways.

There have been a number of traffic incidents on both the M1 and M18 near Sheffield this week.

Yesterday morning the slip road for the M18 southbound at junction 6, Thorne, Doncaster was closed after a collision, when a lorry became stuck on a grass verge.

The M1 southbound sliproad at Woodall Services was also been closed due to a broken down lorry, causing heavy traffic between junctions 31 and 30 near Sheffield and Worksop.

There was another incident on the M1 near Woodall Services this week, when a lorry crashed through a safety barrier and down an embankment on Tuesday.

It caused huge tailbacks and severe delays, closing the motorway between junctions 31 and 30.