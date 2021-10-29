The city centre is buzzing with activity stalls, carnival rides and musicians today (October 29) ahead of the iconic giant puppet’s arrival this afternoon.

The 3.5-metre-tall little girl has travelled 3,000 miles across Europe to illustrate the story of young refugees fleeing war-torn Syria.

Today, Little Amal – whose name means ‘hope’ in Arabic – will arrive at Victoria Quays by boat at 4.25pm before walking to Crucible Corner and the Peace Gardens.

Sheffield set out the red carpet for the arrival of Little Amal to Victoria Quays with a day of family activities, music and art installations. Image of Little Amal by GettyImages.

At the waterfront by the Quays, celebrations are in full swing today with families enjoying the music, activities and art installations put on display by the Canal and River Trust, Sheffield Theatres and local charities.

One mother, Kelly, told The Star: “It’s been a great day so far. I like the fact that they’ve used the Quays for it, as Sheffield is a city of sanctuary.

"Little Amal has been on a long journey. I think there’s lots of stigma and discrimination against people who are seeking asylum or are refugees, and to stand in solidarity with them and celebrate them is important.

An art piece displayed in Crucible Corner to welcome Little Amal to Sheffield.

"I’m pleased the city council and others have shown commitment with today.”

Little Amal’s Journey has taken her from the Turkey-Syria border across Europe, stopping at cities including Athens, Rome, Geneva, Folkestone and London. Sheffield is her penultimate stop before she finishes in Manchester.

One little boy, Isiah, and his mum Liza, spoke to The Star at one of the activity stalls in the city centre and said how he had been learning about Little Amal in school.

"She’s as big as a house,” said Isiah. “She’s here to make people proud.

An art installation underway at Victoria Quays to welcome Little Amal.

"I learned she’s come a long way.”

Another resident said: “I think it’s important because it gives people a good reminder about what’s important and the plight of refugees.

"I walked through Tudor Square today and it was fab, there was quite a few people there enjoying themselves.

"We’re here [Victoria Quays] because the barge will come here at 4.30pm. Hopefully the rain doesn’t put people off.”

Musicians set the scene at Victoria Quays to welcome families ahead of Little Amal's arrival.

After her arrival at 4.30pm to the Quays, Amal will walk to Tudor Square at the Peace Gardens where she will be welcomed with performances from One World Choir and Sheffield Hallam University and dance pieces by Sheffield People’s Theatre. She will also play hide-and-seek with a larger than life fox latern and fellow woodland creature creates by Patrick Amber.

The giant travelling puppet was created by the Handspring Puppet Company, who have previously made the puppet horses which feature in the stage play War Horse.

Councillor Paul Wood: “We are a city that has welcomed refugees here for a long time. Little Amal’s story will stay with us long after she has left us on her journey to Manchester.

“When we think of children like Amal we put ourselves in their shoes and think about what must it be like to have no other option than to leave your home and travel a very long way to find a new one. It must have been frightening and we’re glad that Sheffield is a city that will provide children with the help they need to be safe.”