Rita Magni was resting at a bus stop at the junction of Phillimore Road and Eleanor Street, in Darnall, when an out-of-control car knocked her down on October 4.

Despite the efforts of members of staff from the school, neighbours and ambulance crews, the mum-of-two was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rita had been waiting to pick up her children from nearby Phillimore Community Primary School and the crash was witnessed by dozens of parents and teachers at home time.

The 30-year-old, who was described in the days after her death as an ‘excellent mother’ with a ‘beautiful smile’, was laid to rest at a funeral on Wednesday attended by friends and family.

The service was held at the Noor-al-Hadi Mosque on Staniforth Road, Darnall, before mourners headed to Shiregreen Cemetery.

Rita’s brother-in-law, Muhammad Umar, told The Star: “It has been very hard for us as a family.

Rita Alexandra Bento Magni, 30, was killed while waiting to pick up one of her two children outside Phillimore Community Primary School when she was hit and killed by a runaway car.

"She had a very gorgeous heart and a beautiful smile. She spoke with what was in her heart.

"We have lots of pictures and videos of us together as a family, and now two big pictures of her have been hung in our home.”

Speaking after the crash on October 4, her brother-in-law Amir said: “She was an excellent person. She was a caring mother and wife.

“She was polite, kind and always smiling. She was very good to everyone. She had good relations with her neighbours and the teachers, and they knew her because she was always smiling.”

Flowers left for Rita Magni, who was hit by a car and died while waiting for one of her children on Phillimore Road in Darnall, Sheffield

The car that hit Rita span out of control after it was involved in a collision at the nearby junction with Eleanor Street.

Following her death, two men were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and were later released under investigation.

Parents from the school gathered at scene of the crash 24 hours later to lay flowers in her memory.

Following the incident, Phillimore Road’s complete lack of traffic calming measures was drawn into sharp focus.

Rita Magni was laid to rest at Shiregreen Cemetery following a service at the Noor-al-Hadi Mosque on Staniforth Road.