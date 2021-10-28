The unnamed ticket-holder from Sheffield matched the five main numbers in the draw on October 7, banking them £120,000 over the next 12 months.

Camelot UK, which operates the National Lottery, says it is now verifying the claim, after which the winner will be given the choice of going public with their good fortune.

If the ticket holder had matched their main five numbers plus the ‘Life Ball’ they would have been set to receive £10,000 a month for the next 30 years.

A lucky winner from Sheffield has laid claim to a £10,000-a-month prize for the next year from the National Lottery

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize. We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.”

Meanwhile, the company also confirmed a winner from Barnsley has laid claim to a £75,000 prize through the EuroMillions from a draw in August 20.