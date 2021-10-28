A Wolverhampton lab run by firm Immensa was suspended by the Government last week after it was accused of wrongly returning thousands of negative tests.

Now, a freedom of information request by The Guardian has revealed hundreds of people from Sheffield were also potentially let down.

Out of 2,400 tests sent to the lab from the city, only four of them of them returned a positive result between September 1 and mid-October.

A laboratory run by Immensa has been accused of wrongly returning thousands of negative Covid tests to people. It includes 2,400 tests from Sheffield which returned just 4 positive results. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

This equates to just 0.2 per cent of results being positive – which sharply contrasts against the national rate of five to eight per cent at the time.

It raises questions why the highly anomalous results that pointed to failings at lab were not detected sooner.

The danger is that hundreds of people who could have been positive for the virus were given the all clear and would have gone on to spread the disease, raising infection rates and potentially adding to deaths.

Opposition party MPs are now calling on the Government to investigate where else in the country could have been let down and to immediately go to ‘Plan B’ by brining back mask wearing and other measures.

Out of 2,400 Covid tests sent to the lab in Wolverhampton, just four results - 0.2% - returned a positive result, against a national rate of 5-8%.

Data released under freedom of information laws by Sheffield Council showed there were four positive results, 2,391 negative and 13 void results processed by the lab from September 1 until it was suspended in mid-October.

It comes as Sheffield’s public health director Greg Fell advised how Plan B can be avoided but “we all need to do it”, against a backdrop of rising infection rates.

The Covid infection rate in Sheffield on October 26 stood at 422.4 new cases per 100,000 people for the last seven days up to October 20.