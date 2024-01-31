Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield woman who was honoured as one of the UK's most naturally beautiful women has been stripped of her title.

Natasha Beresford, 26, originally from the city, became the winner of the 'world's first' make-up free beauty competition last September to be crowned Miss London. But now she has lost her crown after deciding to go to her best friend's wedding on the day of the pageant final.

Dental nurse Natasha Beresford, 26, was crowned the winner of the world's first ever make-up free beauty pageant on Setpember 29, 2023. Picture: Lauren Cremer, FabUK / SWNS

The dental nurse hit headlines after beating 18 other women, who all competed 'bare-faced', in the first make-up free pageant of the competition's 95-year history.

She had been due to compete in the Miss England final in Wolverhampton in May and had a 'great chance' of being crowned the winner, organisers say.

But Natasha has ditched the chance to become the next Miss England because the final clashes with her best friend's big day.

Natasha Beresford, Temi Adeyemi, Afrose Ameen, Lauren Malone and Atlanta Richards at Miss England 'Miss London' pageant, September 29 2023. Picture: @GEMxFoto / SWNS

So instead of walking down the catwalk, she will now walk down the aisle as a bridesmaid after turning down the chance to be the next Miss England.

Natasha, who is originally from Sheffield and now lives in London, said: "Unfortunately I will no longer be representing London and taking part in the Miss England national final in May.

"My best friend is getting married in the north of England on the same weekend, and I have already promised to be her bridesmaid.

"I would like to thank everyone for their support during my time in the contest, and I wish all the Miss England finalists the best of luck."

Dental nurse Natasha Beresford, 26. Picture: Lauren Cremer, FabUK / SWNS

Ironically, Natasha wowed the Miss England judges with her natural beauty while wearing a white lace bridal gown at the make-up free contest.

Organisers said the concept aimed to empower women, boost confidence and promote a more realistic body image as it focuses on natural looks.

National director of Miss England Angie Beasley said: "We are so disappointed that Natasha can't take part in the Miss England final, she had a great chance."

"It's so unfortunate that Miss England has fallen on the same date as her best friend's wedding.

"But the show must go on. I wish Natasha all the very best going forward.

"Natasha is a true beauty with a purpose putting others first before her own, she doesn't want to let her best friend down which is totally understandable."

Runner-up Temi Adeyemi, 26, an accounts assistant from Enfield, Middlesex, will now compete as Miss London in the final.

She said: "I was hoping to enter the Miss England Final make up free to embrace natural beauty.

"For me it's an empowering statement. It's also an honour for me to represent London. I'm so excited."

The Miss England final will take place over two days on May 16 and 17 at the Grand Station in Wolverhampton.