Locals have been enjoying a jam-packed events schedule which continues right through to March 23.

The fully packed programme features internationally known authors and poets from Barnsley, such as Ian McMillan, Andrew McMillan and Milly Johnson, powerhouses like Matt Abbott and Toria Garbutt, storytellers, artists and speakers, all celebrating literature and our shared love for reading.

As part of the fully packed programme, themes ranging from politics, gaming, local history, neurodiversity, romance, adventure and many more will be explored. Plus, to celebrate the LGBTQ+ History Month, the festival has had several events showcasing diversity and creativity.

During the festival, Barnsley Libraries have been hosting many family activities for everyone to get involved, as well as showcasing artists who have been commissioned to create new work. Some of the upcoming festival highlights include:

A special screening of The Shining at Parkway Cinema followed by a Q&A session with Craig Oldham – Tuesday March 5.

Conversation with novelist Catherine Curzon at Cannon Hall Museum on her latest novel Inside the World of Bridgerton – Saturday 16 March.

Conversation with the country’s leading military historian Richard Van Emden on his new book Volunteers: The Incredible Story of Kitchener’s Army Through Soldiers’ and Civilians’ Own Words – Saturday March 23.

Andrew McMillan, poet, said: “It’s a dream to have such an inclusive and dynamic book festival in Barnsley - from local heroes like Geoff Hattersley to new commissions exploring the queer legacy of the town, I hope this is the first of many such festivals to come - putting Barnsley at the very centre of literary culture, as we’ve always known it to be!”

Ian McMillan, poet, said: "Barnsley Book Festival mines the deep seam of language that runs through the borough, celebrating the written and spoken word with writers from near and far converging on Barnsley and underlining its importance as a hub for poetry, prose and performance."

Councillor Wendy Cain, Cabinet Spokesperson for Public Health and Communities, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring Barnsley Book Festival to our residents and visitors with an ambitious and diverse programme.

“The festival has something for everyone, whether you’re a book lover, story maker, or just curious about the world of stories, and we hope that the festival will inspire, challenge and entertain the audiences.

“The Barnsley Book Festival will showcase some of the best local and national literature and art. Barnsley Libraries remain committed to transforming their offer and making art and culture more accessible to our local communities.”

Barnsley Book Festival is supported using public funding by Arts Council England as part of Barnsley Libraries’ National Portfolio Organisation activity, with funding secured over the next three years to bring a whole range of exciting arts and cultural opportunities to Libraries across the borough.

