Lauryn Goodman has broken her silence and branded ex-Kyle Walker a “pathological liar” and “narcissist”. Taking to Instagram the influencer, 33, shared a post on her stories. The Manchester City player, 33, claimed the pair didn’t have a proper relationship whilst influencer Lauryn was quick to say he was lying. Lauryn’s social media account has since been made private.

The footballer has publicly apologised to wife Annie Kilner following his affair with Goodman. News broke that the footballer had a secret affair with Lauryn and fathered her two children just after Christmas.

Speaking to The Sun Walker said: “I’m sorry because as a family this isn’t meant to happen. They are all I’ve got.” He added “I’m not asking for pity. I’ve let Annie and my boys down, I’ve let my mum and dad down, my nan down.” Walker and Kilner got married in 2022 following a 12-year relationship. They share three children together.

Goodman and Walker reportedly had a fling in 2019 leading to the birth of her son Kairo in April 2020. After a brief split from Annie, Kyle fathered Lauryn’s youngest child - a daughter - to whom she gave birth in 2023.

