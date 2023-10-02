Sheffield woman is the most naturally beautiful in the UK according to judges in first of its kind event

A woman from Sheffield has emerged as one of the most naturally beautiful in the country.

Dental nurse Natasha Beresford, 26, has been crowned the winner of Britain's first ever make-up free beauty pageant - after wowing the judges with her natural beauty.

She took to the catwalk 'bare faced' to be named Miss London 2023 in the Miss England contest on Friday evening September 29).

Dental nurse Natasha Beresford, 26, was crowned the winner of the world's first ever make-up free beauty pageant on Setpember 29, 2023. Picture: Lauren Cremer, FabUK / SWNS

The regional heat featured 19 women competing completely make-up free in a first in the competition's 95-year history.

It follows on from the success of similar rounds in previous years where beauty queens were asked to submit pictures without filters, cosmetics or editing.

But this was the first heat has featured solely bare-faced girls - making it Britain's, and possibly the world's, first make-up free beauty pageant.

Organisers said the concept aimed to empower women, boost confidence and promote a more realistic body image as it focuses on natural looks.

Natasha impressed judges by donning a white lace dress by Shikoba bride - which produces ethically and sustainably-produced wedding dresses in the UK.

After taking the Miss London title, she will now compete in the Miss England final, which will take place later this year.

Dental nurse Natasha Beresford, 26, was crowned the winner of the world's first ever make-up free beauty pageant on September 29, 2023. (Left to right) Natasha Beresford, Temi Adeyemi, Afrose Ameen, Lauren Malone and Atlanta Richards at Miss England 'Miss London' pageant. Picture: @GEMxFoto / SWNS

Natasha started work as a dental nurse at the Royal London Dental Hospital in 2021 where she was dubbed 'a real-life tooth fairy' providing treatment to children.

Originally from Sheffield, she now lives in London and works at a private dental practice in Chiswick.

She said: "I find my job really rewarding, over the years I have worked in the NHS, as well as private and urgent care dental practices. For the future, I would like to do further training in dental radiography and oral health education.

"I also plan on volunteering with Dentaid for their UK outreach dental clinics, where they provide dental care and oral health advice for people experiencing homelessness, survivors of abuse, families in poverty, refugees, cancer patients and people recovering from addiction."

In total, 19 contestants walked the catwalk completely make up free wearing their own choice of Boho-themed ethically sourced clothing.

The runners up included Afrose Ameen, 23, from Lewisham, an engineering student who worked on the Elizabeth Line on the London Underground.

Temi Adeyemi, 26, an accounts assistant from Enfield, Middlesex, also placed in the top five with 17-year-old beauty therapy student Alanta Richards, of Surrey.

The public vote winner was Lauren Malone 26, a company founder and CEO, who will join the other four women in the Miss England final.