A dramatic video shows the moment a driving instructor at to swerve off the road as a huge car transporter cut in front of him at a roundabout which is used by thousands of Sheffield motorists.

The gigantic lorry can be seen cutting straight into the left-hand lane of the A617 at the Horns Bridge Roundabout in Chesterfield, with the Ford Fiesta driving school car forced to serve up the grass verge, narrowly missing the bridge wall.

Luckily, instructor Steve Hewitt was able to react in time and take control of the car back from his pupil, who was left “badly shaken”.

Driving instructor of 16 years Steve said despite sounding his horn loudly throughout the manoeuvre, the HGV driver did not stop and disappeared from the scene.

Speaking about the incident, which happened on Tuesday at 8.45am, Steve said it was the “worst near miss” he had ever had in 16 years.

He said: “As driving instructors we’re used to this kind of thing on a regular basis and we’re always thinking one step ahead. But we’d literally just taken the bend – he didn’t give the leaner a chance to get their speed up at all. If he’d have hit us he could have spun us out and dragged us onto the font of the van or taken us under the wheels.

“It’s a massive lorry and as a professional driver he should be checking his mirrors for his blind spots and if he’s unsure whether something’s there he shouldn’t be coming over that early.”