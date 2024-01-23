The Apprentice 2024: Meet Dr Asif Munaf - the wellness brand business owner from Sheffield hoping to impress
Dr Munaf once appeared on Dragons' Den and describes himself as "beauty, brains, body and business".
The popular BBC reality show, The Apprentice, is returning to our screens for an 18th series as Lord Alan Sugar prepares to invest another £250,000 into a budding entrepreneur hoping to make it big.
18 candidates will battle it out over 12 challenges until just one remains - earning themselves the big investment and Lord Sugar as their business partner.
The 2024 candidates have been revealed as the series kicks off on Thursday, February 1, 2024 - including one from Sheffield who proudly describes himself by the four 'Bs' on his CV - "Beauty, brains, body and business".
"I'm quite good on the eyes"
Dr Asif Munaf is the owner of a wellness brand in Sheffield who hopes to win Lord Sugar over with his healthy vitamins and supplements-based business plan.
The doctor, who says his biggest business success is launching a business whilst working 12-hour shifts during the Covid-19 pandemic, is quoted as saying: "I've got an extremely high IQ. I've got an extremely high bench press. And to top it off, I'm quite good on the eyes."
Dr Munaf has appeared on BBC business shows before, once appearing on Dragons' Den to pitch D.A.T.E Smoothies. This appearance didn't go to plan and Dr Munaf admitted it was his "biggest business fail", but claims he "learnt some great business insights from the Dragons".
The eldest of six children, Dr Munaf will have his entire family behind him, including his youngest brother who is in primary school and 22 years his junior.
The 18th series of The Apprentice starts next Thursday - February 1, 2024 - on BBC One where the candidates will host a corporate away day in the Scottish Highlands.