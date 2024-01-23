Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular BBC reality show, The Apprentice, is returning to our screens for an 18th series as Lord Alan Sugar prepares to invest another £250,000 into a budding entrepreneur hoping to make it big.

18 candidates will battle it out over 12 challenges until just one remains - earning themselves the big investment and Lord Sugar as their business partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024 candidates have been revealed as the series kicks off on Thursday, February 1, 2024 - including one from Sheffield who proudly describes himself by the four 'Bs' on his CV - "Beauty, brains, body and business".

"I'm quite good on the eyes"

Dr Asif Munaf is the owner of a wellness brand in Sheffield who hopes to win Lord Sugar over with his healthy vitamins and supplements-based business plan.

The doctor, who says his biggest business success is launching a business whilst working 12-hour shifts during the Covid-19 pandemic, is quoted as saying: "I've got an extremely high IQ. I've got an extremely high bench press. And to top it off, I'm quite good on the eyes."

Sheffield-based business owner, Dr Asif Munaf, has been revealed as one of the 18 entrepreneurs competing for Lord Sugar's investment in the newest series of The Apprentice on the BBC. (Photo courtesy of the BBC/Naked)

Dr Munaf has appeared on BBC business shows before, once appearing on Dragons' Den to pitch D.A.T.E Smoothies. This appearance didn't go to plan and Dr Munaf admitted it was his "biggest business fail", but claims he "learnt some great business insights from the Dragons".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eldest of six children, Dr Munaf will have his entire family behind him, including his youngest brother who is in primary school and 22 years his junior.