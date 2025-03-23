Sheffield city centre rocked with excitement, as thousands hit the streets for the city’s half marathon.

Crowds built up well in advance, with the runners milling about in preparation, before joining up for a warm up on Arundel Gate 10 minutes before the start of the Sheffield Mutual Sheffield Half Marathon.

Before the race got going, several of those taking part shared their stories with The Star.

Two friends, introducing themselves as David and James, took part dressed up as Marvel superheroes Iron Man and Captain America.

Three of the more colourful entrants. Photo: Charley Atkins, National World | Charley Atkins

James, or Captain America, explained: “We're running for Rowan School in Dore, in Sheffield. My partner works there and it's a really good school that helps children with autism with really complex profiles.

David said they were running because they wanted to earn as much as they could for the school.

Two Sheffield sisters who introduced themselves as Olivia and Rebecca explained they were running to raise money for a medical charity, after the sad death of their father. The charity was the Aplastic Anaemia Trust.

Olivia said: “ It's a disease where the bone marrow no longer works. Unfortunately, our dad passed away a few years ago, so that’s what we’re doing it for.”

Olivia said she had never done anything like a half marathon before, although Olivia had.

Olivia and Rebecca ran the Sheffield half marathon for the Aplastic Anaemia Trust | National World

“It’ll be fine,” Rebecca assured her.

Not everyone had a cause on their mind, though.

Sheffield Adam Walker said he had made a late decision to run the race, as part of his preparation the London Marathon, which he is going to run for the Sheffield Hospital Charity.

“This is just a bit of a run for training, really,” he said.

But at 9.30am, the race was underway. Signs, carefully painted on cardboard, lined the route, with messages supporting the runners. From time to time, there were waves from runners, recognising friends and families, who were shouting out their noisy appreciation.

Many had brought equipment to make themselves heard. Some had cow bells that they rang. Some had inflatables that they banged together to create noise.

After the serious club runners, came the comedy costumes. One brave soul wore an inflatable Mr Blobby outfit. Others were dressed in all enveloping minions costumes or banana costumes.

Four brave pals had shared a caterpillar costume, tying them all together for the whole of the race. They expressed confidence they would be able to keep together for the entire race.

Sheffield Half Marathon runners raising money for Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

And finally, one of the stars of show was bringing up the rear - the Sheffield legend John Burkhill, in green wig and pushing his pram, taking donations for MacMillan Cancer Support as he made his way.

Happily, after 13.1 miles that had taken him to Ringinglow and back, via Ecclesall Road, the first man back to the finish line, to win the race was a Sheffield club runner, Tommy Power, from Hallamshire Harriers, in 1hr 8mins, ahead of Rotherham’s Elliot Smales.

The winner of the women’s race was Claire Frankland, of West End Runners, in Leicester, in 1hr 17mins.

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, the UK’s largest not-for-profit events company, the race has become an annual feature on Sheffield’s calendar

Some may say the real winners were the charities which so many of the runners were raising money for.