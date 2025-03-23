Sheffield took to the streets today as thousands of runners joined the Sheffield half marathon, on a 13.1 mile course from the city centre to Ringinglow and back. It attracted runners from all over Yorkshire.

And as the pictures show, there was no shortage of colourful characters!

Characters including minions and Mr Blobby were among those to be seen on the streets taking part in the big race, which set off from Arundel Gate at 9.30am, before heading out the Norfolk Arms in Ringininglow, and returning via Dore and Ecclesall Road.

Our picture gallery has put together 42 of the best photos of today’s run, showing the start, the middle, which was run in light mist in Ringinglow, and the very end.

Take a look and see who you recognise.

