Sheffield half marathon: 42 pictures tell story of epic city centre race as thousands run 13 mile mile course

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 13:40 BST

It was the race that brought thousands together.

Sheffield took to the streets today as thousands of runners joined the Sheffield half marathon, on a 13.1 mile course from the city centre to Ringinglow and back. It attracted runners from all over Yorkshire.

And as the pictures show, there was no shortage of colourful characters!

Characters including minions and Mr Blobby were among those to be seen on the streets taking part in the big race, which set off from Arundel Gate at 9.30am, before heading out the Norfolk Arms in Ringininglow, and returning via Dore and Ecclesall Road.

Our picture gallery has put together 42 of the best photos of today’s run, showing the start, the middle, which was run in light mist in Ringinglow, and the very end.

Take a look and see who you recognise.

These runners ran the race together in a caterpillar costume. Photo: David Kessen, National World

1. Caterpillar

These runners ran the race together in a caterpillar costume. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

A runner took part in a full Mr Blobby costume. Photo: David Kessen, National World

2. Blobby

A runner took part in a full Mr Blobby costume. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

A proud fan near the start of the Sheffield half marathon. Photo: David Kessen, National World

3. Proud fan

A proud fan near the start of the Sheffield half marathon. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

Collecting for charity dressed as Scooby Doo. Photo: David Kessen, National World

4. Scooby Doo

Collecting for charity dressed as Scooby Doo. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

