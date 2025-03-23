It was an early start for large numbers of runners and their supporters today as the Sheffield Half Marathon got underway at 9.30am this morning.

Crowds of runners are now on their way around the course, which starts and ends on Arundel Gate.

Large numbers of supporters cheered as the race started and others are lining the streets to encourage the runners along the route.

Crowds have gathered for the Sheffield half marathon | David Kessen

This year’s race will take runners out along Furnival Gate and Charter Row, and onto Ecclesall Road, before moving out along Knowle Lane and Ringinglow Road.

This year's route starts and ends on Arundel Gate | David Kessen

Runners getting ready for the big race | David Kessen

It heads south near The Norfolk Arms, heading along Sheephill Road, before joining Hathersage Road, then heading along Cross Lane, Causeway Head Road, and then up Rushley Road and Limb Lane, and then back onto Ecclesall Road South and Ecclesall Road towards the finish at Arundel Gate.

The Sheffield Half Marathon is organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, with runners encouraged to raise money for their charity of choice or for one of the event’s partner charities: Element Society, Framework, the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Paces and St Luke’s.

