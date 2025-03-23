Sheffield Half Marathon 2025: Crowds gather as popular city race begins
Crowds of runners are now on their way around the course, which starts and ends on Arundel Gate.
Large numbers of supporters cheered as the race started and others are lining the streets to encourage the runners along the route.
This year’s race will take runners out along Furnival Gate and Charter Row, and onto Ecclesall Road, before moving out along Knowle Lane and Ringinglow Road.
It heads south near The Norfolk Arms, heading along Sheephill Road, before joining Hathersage Road, then heading along Cross Lane, Causeway Head Road, and then up Rushley Road and Limb Lane, and then back onto Ecclesall Road South and Ecclesall Road towards the finish at Arundel Gate.
The Sheffield Half Marathon is organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, with runners encouraged to raise money for their charity of choice or for one of the event’s partner charities: Element Society, Framework, the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Paces and St Luke’s.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.