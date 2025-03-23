Watch: Video shows excitement as Sheffield half marathon gets underway
Hundreds headed off on their 13 mile dash around Sheffield this morning, as the city’s half marathon got underway.
The race started at exactly 9.30am at Arundel gate, with it taking a other 10 minutes for the whole of the vast number of runners to get going.
Spectators lined the route making plenty of noise to encourage those taking part.
The winning time for the race is expected to be in the region of an hour.
You can watch the video of the start of the race at Arundel Gate here.
🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.
Click here to sign up today
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.