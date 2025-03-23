Watch: Video shows excitement as Sheffield half marathon gets underway

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 10:32 BST

Hundreds headed off on their 13 mile dash around Sheffield this morning, as the city’s half marathon got underway.

The race started at exactly 9.30am at Arundel gate, with it taking a other 10 minutes for the whole of the vast number of runners to get going.

Spectators lined the route making plenty of noise to encourage those taking part.

The winning time for the race is expected to be in the region of an hour.

You can watch the video of the start of the race at Arundel Gate here.

News you can trust since 1887
