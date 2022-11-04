Jarvis Cocker of Pulp performing at Coachella in 2012 (Getty Images)

Rock music fans have taken to social media to vent their disappointment after missing out on highly-anticipated tickets for Pulp’s 2023 reunion tour.

Jarvis Cocker delighted fans earlier this year when he confirmed that the rock band, which found fame in Sheffield in 1978, would be reuniting for their first live performances since 2012.

The Pulp frontman took to Instagram to tease a “big announcement”, before following up with a post revealing the cities and dates the group will be performing across the UK and Ireland in 2023.

Over 18,000 people liked the social media post and commented about their excitement, however some fans have since missed out on tickets after they went on sale at 9am on Friday 4 November 2022.

Jarvis Cocker was speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival this week. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jarvis, who boasts over 136,000 followers, shared a countdown ahead of the tickets release, while the official Pulp Instagram account urged fans to “wake up”.

Ticketmaster took to Twitter to share links for fans to easily find tickets to buy on their website.

One person wrote: “Yes! Tickets for the Pulp reunion tour all sorted for Finsbury Park in July. Literally already can’t wait. #Pulp”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Pulp tickets sorted. Literally screaming with excitement already #letsallmeetup #pulp2023”

However, others were left scouring the internet for resale tickets after missing out on the initial release.

“Mad to be in the Ticketmaster queue for Pulp from 9am, get through for it to be sold out and then see the tickets already being sold for 4x the price on ticket reseller sites. Criminal,” one wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Hands up who missed out on Pulp tickets 🤲”

A third added: “People in the UK who got tickets for pulp, yes you, I’m jealous, I won’t insult you because you’re lucky and I’m jealous but, I’m really jealous”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the supporting acts that have been confirmed is Wet Leg, who will be joining Pulp at their gig in Finsbury Park. Having briefly been a member of Pulp, Richard Hawley is set to open for the group when they perform in Sheffield.

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has revealed that he won’t be reuniting with the rock band for their 2023 tour as he is currently working on other music and photography projects.

Posting on Instagram , Steve said: “Wishing Candy, Nick, Mark and Jarvis the very best with forthcoming performances in the UK and also an enormous thanks to Pulp’s amazing fanbase, many of whom have sent me lovely messages today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pulp, who are arguably best known for hits ‘Common People’ and ‘Do You Remember The First Time’, haven’t released new music since their 2012 recording of ‘After You’ with James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem.

Almost 23,000 fans have already followed the rock band’s new Instagram handle @welovepulp for future updates.

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp performing at Coachella in 2012 (Getty Images)

Where is Pulp performing in 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad

26th May: Bridlington Spa

28th May: Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender

9th June:Dublin - St Anne’s Park

16th June: Isle of Wight Festival

1st July: London Finsbury Park

7th July: Glasgow TRNSMT Festival

9th July: Scarborough Open Air Theatre

12th July: Cardiff International Arena

14th July: Sheffield Utilita Arena

15th July: Sheffield Utilita Arena

21st July: Suffolk Latitude Festival