Tickets for the Britpop legends’ July 14 and 15 shows at Utilita Arena Sheffield next year went on general release today, Friday, November 4, at 9am. By 10.30am, Ticketmaster was showing no tickets were available for either date. The Gigs and Tours website was also showing no availability for either date at the 13,600-capacity arena.

There were reports of more than 20,000 people in the queue for tickets on Ticketmaster, with one lucky fan writing: “Pulp tickets Sheffield sorted. Straight in on Gigs and Tours site - still 22,000 ahead of me on awful Ticketmaster #pulp #sheffield.” People have already started offering tickets for sale on Twitter, though fans are advised to only buy through official retailers.

Tickets for the Sheffield shows were priced from £48.90 to £90.15 on the Gigs and Tours website. Some resale tickets have already appeared on Ticketmaster, at the higher price of £108.90 apiece. Last month, tickets to see the Arctic Monkeys in Sheffield reportedly sold out in just 15 minutes, with tickets subsequently appearing on resale site Viagogo at three times their face value, prompting much anger.

Picture: Getty Images

Pulp, whose biggest hits include Common People and Disco 2000, announced earlier this year that they were reforming. Jarvis Cocker and co last month confirmed details of their 2023 UK and Ireland tour, including sets at Latitude and other festivals. The band are also tipped to appear at Glastonbury 2023, though this has yet to be confirmed.

The full line-up has yet to be confirmed but bassist Steve Mackey has said he will not be joining the reunion as he is busy with other projects. Erstwhile band member Richard Hawley, who was joined by Jarvis earlier this year at The Leadmill, has been announced as the support act for the Sheffield shows.