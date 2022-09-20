Jarvis Cocker confirmed in July that the Britpop legends were getting back together once more to play gigs in 2023 – their first for more than a decade.

But the group have yet to announce where or when they plan to play, leaving fans eagerly awaiting news.

Drummer Nick Banks has now shared videos of him rehearsing alone ahead of the reunion.

Pulp perform at Glastonbury in 2011. Drummer Nick Banks has shared videos showing himself rehearsing in Sheffield ahead of the band's reunion. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

What songs will Pulp play at reunion?

Nick tweeted on Saturday, September 17: “Day 1 of pre-rehearsal rehearsals. Gotta flex that muscle memory ready for next year.”

He then shared two videos of his drumming and asked fans to guess the tracks.

Most fans correctly guessed the songs in question were This is Hardcore, from the band’s eponymous sixth studio album, and Monday Morning, from Different Class.

However, as fans started to get excited that they might hear their favourite songs played live again, Nick responded to one tweet saying: “Doesn’t necessarily mean this track will be played 4 real though.”

Where will Pulp play on reunion tour? Will they perform in Sheffield?

The two videos have together been viewed more than 20,000 times, giving an indication of just how excited Pulp fans are to see the band live again.

Shortly after the reunion was announced, drummer Nick Banks told the BBC the band had a list of ‘potential’ dates and places but could not confirm exact details.