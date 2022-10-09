Pulp drummer Nick Banks gets emotional after seeing old advert from band in Sheffield Star
Pulp drummer Nick Banks has said seeing an old advert in the Sheffield Star in which the band appealed for a new member to join almost brought him to tears.
The advertisement, which appeared in the paper in the 1980s, was shared by music photographer Kevin Wells on Twitter yesterday (Saturday).
He asked Nick on the social media platform if it was the same advert that he replied to that led him to join the Britpop heroes.
The drummer confirmed it was the original advertisement that he responded to and tweeted: “Wow that’s amazing Kev.
“If it wasn’t for the scorching [chillis] I’ve just had I’d say it almost brought a tear to my eye. I don’t think anyone but me answered the call.”
The advert, which featured in the paper’s wanted section, read: “Pulp are looking for a drummer.
"If you find one, please send him to 31, Flockton Court, Rockingham Street off West Street, Sheffield.
"Should no one be at home, post a contact address through the letterbox. Thanks.”
Earlier this summer, Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed that the band will return for reunion shows in 2023.