The advertisement, which appeared in the paper in the 1980s, was shared by music photographer Kevin Wells on Twitter yesterday (Saturday).

He asked Nick on the social media platform if it was the same advert that he replied to that led him to join the Britpop heroes.

The drummer confirmed it was the original advertisement that he responded to and tweeted: “Wow that’s amazing Kev.

“If it wasn’t for the scorching [chillis] I’ve just had I’d say it almost brought a tear to my eye. I don’t think anyone but me answered the call.”

The advert, which featured in the paper’s wanted section, read: “Pulp are looking for a drummer.

"If you find one, please send him to 31, Flockton Court, Rockingham Street off West Street, Sheffield.

Pulp drummer Nick Banks.

"Should no one be at home, post a contact address through the letterbox. Thanks.”