​​​​​​​The singer confirmed a return for reunion shows at a Guardian-hosted talk and Q&A for his new memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop.

It comes after he posted a cryptic message on Instagram last week.

The 15-second clip begins with the words 'What exactly do you do for an encore?' and is accompanied by thunderous applause.

Jarvis Cocker.

The quote is from the album's lead single, 'This is Hardcore,' which Pulp released in 1998 and will celebrate its 25th birthday next year.

At the book event Cocker said that the post was “deliberately cryptic”, NME reported.

He then added: “It’s a line from ‘This Is Hardcore’… next year Pulp are going to play some concerts!” he said.

It’s not known yet when, where and how many gigs will take place in 2023.

The renowned Sheffield band played several shows in 2011, including a surprise set at Glastonbury and a headline spot at Reading and Leeds that year.

But they haven’t performed together since December 2012 when they played a homecoming gig in Sheffield.

The band haven’t released new material since 2012’s stand-alone single ‘After You’, which was produced by LCD Soundsystem‘s James Murphy.

The Sheffield-born singer release Beyond The Pale, the debut album by his band JARV IS… in 2020. The same year he also has published a book about creativity, This Book Is A Song.

Previous to that, his last solo record, Further Complications, came out in 2009. He collaborated with the pianist Chilly Gonzales on the hotel-inspired album.