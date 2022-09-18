News you can trust since 1887
9 famous students who studied at Sheffield Hallam University including Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, Breaking Bad director David Slade and Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park

Studying at Sheffield Hallam University can be a springboard to great success – just take a look at these alumni for inspiration.

By Lee Peace
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 4:45 am

Graduates have gone on to make waves in the media, cinema, politics, sport and more besides – here are 9 prominent individuals who went to the institution.

1. Jarvis Cocker

Jarvis Cocker - the Sheffield-born frontman of the band Pulp - enrolled on an access course in the 1980s at Sheffield Polytechnic, Hallam University's forerunner, which allowed him to gain a place at Central St Martin's College of Art and Design in London.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2. Nick Park

Nick Park CBE is among Sheffield Hallam University's roll call of alumni. Picture: Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images.

Photo: Leon Neal

3. Jane Tomlinson

Jane Tomlinson CBE was an amateur English athlete who raised £1.85 million for charity by completing a series of athletic challenges despite suffering from terminal cancer. She gained a postgraduate certificate in Paediatric Medical Imaging Practice in 2002.

Photo: Graeme Robertson

4. Ayo Akinwolere

Ayo Akinwolere, a British TV personality best known for presenting Blue Peter, graduated in 2004 with a BA (Hons) degree in Media Studies.

Photo: Tim P. Whitby

