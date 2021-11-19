LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as the M1 is closed following crash

The latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, as motorists face severe delays on the M1 following a crash earlier this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:05 am

The former boss of a swingers’ club in Sheffield has also warned that the city’s sex industry is at risk of being driven underground.

And South Yorkshire Police has revealed that there were more reports of injection spiking in Sheffield last weekend.

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, November 19).

The southbound M1 between Junctions 34 and 35 - Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley - was closed earlier due to a diesel spillage after a crash

  • Severe delays as M1 is closed near Sheffield
  • More injection spiking reported in city
  • Sheffield sex industry at risk of being driven underground
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 10:13

10:05am - This is what has caused closure of M1 near Sheffield and Meadowhall

The M1 near Sheffield is closed

Police have revealed a crash was the cause of the major delays on the M1 this morning near Sheffield.

Friday, 19 November, 2021, 10:27

9.53am - M1 traffic: This is what has caused closure of M1 near Sheffield and Meadowhall

The M1 is closed southound this morning

Police have revealed the cause of the major delays on the M1 this morning near Sheffield.

Friday, 19 November, 2021, 10:25

6.00am - Sheffield sex industry ‘could be driven underground or contribute to tourism’ says La Chambre boss

The man who ran Sheffield swingers club La Chambre has warned the city’s sex industry could be driven underground – and believes it could be contributing to tourism.

Friday, 19 November, 2021, 10:15

7.22am - Injection spiking Sheffield: More cases reported to South Yorkshire Police

More injection spiking incidents have been reported to the police in Sheffield

More injection spiking cases have been reported in Sheffield, it has emerged.

