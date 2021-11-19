LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as the M1 is closed following crash
The latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, as motorists face severe delays on the M1 following a crash earlier this morning.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:05 am
The former boss of a swingers’ club in Sheffield has also warned that the city’s sex industry is at risk of being driven underground.
And South Yorkshire Police has revealed that there were more reports of injection spiking in Sheffield last weekend.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Friday, November 19).
Got a news tip? Email [email protected]
LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as the M1 is closed following crash
Last updated: Friday, 19 November, 2021, 10:27
- Severe delays as M1 is closed near Sheffield
- More injection spiking reported in city
- Sheffield sex industry at risk of being driven underground
10:05am - This is what has caused closure of M1 near Sheffield and Meadowhall
Police have revealed a crash was the cause of the major delays on the M1 this morning near Sheffield.
9.53am - M1 traffic: This is what has caused closure of M1 near Sheffield and Meadowhall
Police have revealed the cause of the major delays on the M1 this morning near Sheffield.
6.00am - Sheffield sex industry ‘could be driven underground or contribute to tourism’ says La Chambre boss
The man who ran Sheffield swingers club La Chambre has warned the city’s sex industry could be driven underground – and believes it could be contributing to tourism.
7.22am - Injection spiking Sheffield: More cases reported to South Yorkshire Police
More injection spiking cases have been reported in Sheffield, it has emerged.
Page 1 of 1